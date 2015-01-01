पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडलिव हुरुन इंडिया फिलैंथ्रॉपी लिस्ट-2020:दान के मामले में अजीम प्रेमजी ने अंबानी को पीछे छोड़ा; हर दिन 22 करोड़ रुपए दिया चैरिटी में

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
विप्रो के संस्थापक अजीम प्रेमजी 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा दान करने वाले भारतीय बन गए। इस साल 7,904 करोड़ रुपए दान देकर अजीम प्रेमजी भारत के सबसे परोपकारी लोगों की सूची में टाॅप स्थान हासिल किया। उन्होंने इस साल हर दिन 22 करोड़ रुपए चैरिटी में दिया है। इसकी जानकारी एडलिव हुरुन इंडिया फिलैंथ्रॉपी लिस्ट-2020 की रिपोर्ट में दी गई है।

मुकेश अंबानी तीसरे स्थान पर

अजीम प्रेमजी के बाद इस लिस्ट में दूसरे स्थान पर एचसीएल टैक्नोलॉजीज के संस्थापक शिव नाडर हैं। उन्होंने इस साल 795 करोड़ रुपए चैरिटेबल कामों के लिए दान दिया है। वहीं, एशिया के सबसे अमीर और रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी 458 करोड़ का दान करके तीसरे पोजीशन पर हैं।

कोरोना से निपटने में मदद के लिए दान दिए थे

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि 1 अप्रैल को अजीम प्रेमजी फाउंडेशन, विप्रो और विप्रो एंटरप्राइजेज ने कोविड-19 महामारी के प्रकोप से निपटने के लिए 1,125 करोड़ रुपए दान किया था। वहीं, 30 मार्च 2020 को रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज ने कोविड-19 महामारी से निपटने के लिए सहायता के रूप में महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष और गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में प्रत्येक को 500 करोड़ रुपए का दान देने की घोषणा की थी।

हुरुन इंडिया के प्रबंध निदेशक और मुख्य शोधकर्ता अनस रहमान जुनैद ने कहा कि अजीम प्रेमजी भारतीय चैरिटी के मामले में आदर्श हैं। वे अन्य एंटरप्रेन्योर को भी दा देने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं।

चौथे पायदान पर कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला

कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला एंड फैमिली ने एडलिव हुरुन इंडिया परोपकार सूची 2020 में चौथा स्थान प्राप्त किया। बिड़ला और बिड़ला परिवार ने इस साल 276 करोड़ के दान में दिया है। पांचवें स्थान पर वेदांत के चेयरमैन अनिल अग्रवाल एंड फैमिली हैं। जिन्होंने 215 करोड़ का दान दिया है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, सितंबर 2014 में अनिल अग्रवाल ने अपने धन का 75% दान में दिया था।

