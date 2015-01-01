पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल लोन की ग्रोथ तेज:बीते पखवाड़े बैंकों की क्रेडिट ग्रोथ 5.06% रही, डिपॉजिट में 10.12% की बढ़त रही

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के डाटा के मुताबिक बीते पखवाड़े में बैंक डिपॉजिट 142.92 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है।
  • त्योहारी सीजन के कारण सर्विस सेक्टर और पर्सनल लोन की मांग बढ़ी
  • कृषि और इससे जुड़ी गतिविधियों में भी क्रेडिट की मांग में सुधार

23 अक्टूबर को समाप्त हुए पखवाड़े में बैंकों की क्रेडिट ग्रोथ 5.06% रही है। इस अवधि में कुल क्रेडिट 103.39 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। वहीं, बैंक डिपॉजिट ग्रोथ 10.12% रही है और यह 142.92 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) डाटा में यह जानकारी दी गई है। RBI हर पखवाड़े यह जानकारी जारी करता है।

नॉन-फूड बैंक क्रेडिट ग्रोथ में गिरावट

RBI के डाटा के मुताबिक, सितंबर 2020 में नॉन-फूड बैंक क्रेडिट ग्रोथ गिरकर 5.8% रही है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि यानी सितंबर 2019 में यह 8.1% रही थी। सितंबर 2020 में इंडस्ट्री क्रेडिट ग्रोथ निल रही है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में यह 2.7% रही थी। सितंबर 2020 में कृषि और इससे जुड़ी गतिविधियों में क्रेडिट 5.9% रही है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में इस सेक्टर की क्रेडिट ग्रोथ 7% रही थी।

सर्विस सेक्टर की लोन ग्रोथ में भी सुधार

डाटा के मुताबिक, सितंबर 2020 में सर्विस सेक्टर की लोन ग्रोथ में भी सुधार आया है और यह बढ़कर 9.1% पर पहुंच गई है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में सर्विस सेक्टर की लोन ग्रोथ 7.3% रही थी। सितंबर महीने में पर्सनल लोन में सबसे ज्यादा 9.2% की ग्रोथ रही है। हालांकि, यह एक साल पहले की समान अवधि की 16.6% के मुकाबले कम है।

पिछले पखवाड़े में 5.66% रही थी बैंक क्रेडिट ग्रोथ

9 अक्टूबर को समाप्त हुए पखवाड़े में बैंकों की क्रेडिट ग्रोथ में 5.66% रही थी। इस दौरान बैंकों का क्रेडिट बढ़कर 103.44 लाख करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया था। जबकि इसी अवधि में बैंकों की जमा राशि (डिपॉजिट) 10.55% बढ़कर 143.02 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गई थी।

अगस्त से बढ़ रही है उधारी की मांग

अगस्त के बाद से बैंकों की उधारी की मांग थोड़ी बढ़ी है। बैंकों को उम्मीद है कि अगले कुछ पखवाड़े में उधारी की मांग में अच्छी बढ़त होगी क्योंकि त्यौहारी सीजन में ग्राहकों की खरीदी बढ़ जाती है। RBI के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक सालाना आधार पर गैर खाद्य (नॉन फूड) सेगमेंट की बैंक उधारी की ग्रोथ गिरकर 6% अगस्त में रही है। जबकि एक साल पहले यह 9.8 पर्सेंट थी।

