Hindi News

Business

Bank Of Baroda : Dena Bank ; Vijaya Bank ; Punjab National Bank ; Bank Of Baroda Customers Get New IFSC Code By 28 February, Or Else They Will Not Be Able To Do Online Transactions

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने ग्राहकों से कहा: 28 फरवरी तक ले लें नया IFSC कोड, वरना नहीं कर सकेंगे ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन

नई दिल्ली 2 मिनट पहले



कॉपी लिंक

बैंक ने कहा है कि विजया और देना बैंक के IFSC कोड 1 मार्च 2021 से बंद हो जाएंगे

1 अप्रैल 2020 को देना बैंक और विजया बैंक का मर्जर बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में कर दिया था

केंद्र सरकार ने कुछ समय पहले देना बैंक और विजया बैंक का बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा (BoB) में मर्जर कर दिया था, जिसके बाद इन दोनों बैंकों के ग्राहक बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के ग्राहक बन गए थे। अब बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने ग्राहकों से कहा है कि ई-विजया और ई-देना IFSC कोड 1 मार्च 2021 से बंद हो जाएंगे। ऐसे में विजया और देना बैंक की शाखाओं से आप नया IFSC कोड ले लें।

घर बैठे पा सकते हैं नया IFSC कोर्ड

आप 1800 258 1700 टोल फ्री नंबर पर कॉल कर सकते हैं या फिर आप बैंक की ब्रांच पर भी विजिट कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप मैसेज भी करके भी नया कोर्ड ले सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको "MIGR Last 4 digits of the old account number" लिखकर मैसेज को अपने रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर से 8422009988 पर भेजना होगा।

क्या होता है IFSC कोड?

ये 11 अंको का एक कोड होता है। इस कोड में शुरू के चार अक्षर बैंक के नाम को दर्शाते हैं। IFSC कोड का इस्तेमाल ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के दौरान किया जाता है। बैंक के किसी भी ब्रांच को उस कोड के जरिए ट्रैक किया जा सकता है। इसको आप बैंक अकाउंट और चेक बुक के जरिए पता कर सकते हैं। किसी बैंक के किसी एक ब्रांच का हर अकाउंट का एक ही IFSC कोड होता है।

1 अप्रैल 2020 को हुआ था विलय

1 अप्रैल 2020 को सरकार ने देना बैंक और विजया बैंक का बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में मर्जर कर दिया था। इनके विलय के बाद बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा दुनिया का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा बैंक बन गया है।

पंजाब बैंक ने दिया 31 मार्च तक कर समय

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) ने भी अपने ग्राहकों से पुराने IFSC और MICR कोड को 1 अप्रैल से पहले बदलने को कहा है। बैक के अनुसार 31 मार्च 2021 के बाद से ये कोड काम नहीं करेंगे। अगर आपको पैसे ट्रांसफर करने हैं तो उसके लिए आपको बैंक से नया कोड लेना होगा। ग्राहक अधिक जानकारी के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 18001802222/18001032222 पर फोन भी कर सकते हैं।