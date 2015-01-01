पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सस्ता हुआ लोन:बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने सभी अवधि की MCLR कर्ज दर 0.05 फीसदी घटाई, गुरुवार से प्रभावी होगी नई दर

34 मिनट पहले
एक साल वाले कर्ज की MCLR 7.5% से घटकर 7.45% पर आ गई
  • 1 वर्षीय टेनर वाली MCLR सभी कंज्यूमर लोन के लिए बेंचमार्क का काम करती है
  • इन कंज्यूमर लोन में ऑटो, रिटेल और हाउसिंग लोन आते हैं

बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने बुधवार को मार्जिनल कॉस्ट ऑफ फंड्स बेस्ड लेंडिंग रेट (MCLR) में 0.05 फीसदी कटौती की घोषणा की। यह कटौती सभी अवधि (टेनर) के कर्ज की MCLR में की गई है। सरकारी बैंक ने रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में कहा कि MCLR में यह कटौती गुरुवार 12 नवंबर 2020 से प्रभावी होगी।

ताजा कटौती के बाद एक साल वाले कर्ज की MCLR अब 7.5 फीसदी से घटकर 7.45 फीसदी हो गई। 1 वर्षीय टेनर वाली MCLR सभी कंज्यूमर लोन के लिए बेंचमार्क का काम करती है। इन कंज्यूमर लोन में ऑटो, रिटेल और हाउसिंग लोन आते हैं।

ओवरनाइट से 6 महीने तक टेनर की MCLR घटकर 6.60-7.30% पर आ गई

बैंक ने कहा कि अन्य टेनर में ओवरनाइट से 6 महीने तक टेनर वाले लोन की MCLR अब घटकर 6.60-7.30 फीसदी पर आ गई। दोपहर 12.48 बजे BSE पर बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के शेयर 1.66 फीसदी गिरावट के साथ 47.40 रुपए पर ट्रेड कर रहे थे। दोपहर तक के कारोबार में बैंक के शेयरों ने 48.90 रुपए के ऊपरी और 46.95 रुपए के निचले स्तर को छुआ।

