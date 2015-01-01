पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनावायरस-2:बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड ने 195 अरब डॉलर की नई राहत दी, इस रकम से और अधिक बांड्स की खरीदारी करेगा सेंट्रल बैंक

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड के रेट सेटिंग पैनल ने कहा कि उसके सामने कोरोनावायरस की नई लहर के आर्थिक और वित्तीय प्रभाव से निपटने की चुनौती है
  • बाजार को सिर्फ 130 अरब डॉलर की राहत मिलने की उम्मीद थी
  • ब्रिटेन ने गुरुवार को पूरे इंग्लैंड में 4 सप्ताह के लिए लॉकडाउन लगा दिया
  • सेंट्रल बैंक ने मुख्य ब्याज दर को 0.1% के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर पर कायम रखा

कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर के आर्थिक और वित्तीय असर से निपटने के लिए बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड ने गुरुवार को नई राहत की घोषणा की। सेंट्रल बैंक ने कहा कि वह 150 अरब पाउंड (195 अरब डॉलर) के बांड की और खरीदारी करेगा। बाजार को सेंट्रल बैंक से सिर्फ 100 अरब पाउंड (करीब 130 अरब डॉलर) की राहत मिलने की उम्मीद थी। सेंट्रल बैंक ने अपनी मुख्य ब्याज दर को भी 0.1 फीसदी के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर पर कायम रखा।

बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड के रेट सेटिंग पैनल ने कहा कि उसके सामने कोरोनावायरस की नई लहर के आर्थिक और वित्तीय प्रभाव से निपटने की चुनौती है। ब्रिटेन में गुरुवार को ही पूरे इंग्लैंड में फिर से लॉकडाउन लगा दिया गया है। यह लॉकडाउन अभी 4 सप्ताह के लिए लगाया गया है।

ब्रिटेन में डबल डिप रिसेशन का खतरा

IHS मार्किट ने बुधवार को कहा था कि इस ठंड में ब्रिटेन पर डबल डिप रिसेशन यानी, दूसरी बार मंदी का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। IHS मार्किट/CIPS सर्विसेज पर्चेजिंग मैनेजर्स इंडेक्स (PMI) अक्टूबर में चार महीने के निचले स्तर 51.4 पर आ गया, जो सितंबर में यह 56.1 पर था। इंडेक्स के 50 से ऊपर रहने का मतलब विकास और नीचे रहने का मतलब गिरावट होता है।

दिसंबर तिमाही के GDP में करीब 3% गिरावट आशंका

इंग्लैंड में गुरुवार से शुरू होने वाले लॉकडाउन का दायरा मार्च और अप्रैल के लॉकडाउन से छोटा है। लेकिन कुछ इकॉनोमिस्ट ने अनुमान जताया है कि नवंबर के उत्पादन में 10 फीसदी तक गिरावट आ सकती है। इसके कारण दिसंबर तिमाही के आउटपुट में करीब 3 फीसदी गिरावट दर्ज हो सकती है।

V-शेप्ड रिकवरी की उम्मीद पूरी तरह से चौपट हुई

पैंथियॉन मैक्रोइकॉनोमिक्स में चीफ यूके इकॉनोमिस्ट सैमुएल टॉम्ब्स ने कहा कि V-शेप्ड रिकवरी की उम्मीद पूरी तरह से चौपट हो चुकी है। 2020 की दूसरी तिमाही (अप्रैल-जून) में ब्रिटेन की GDP में 20 फीसदी गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। तीसरी तिमाही का आंकड़ा अभी आया नहीं है, लेकिन तीसरी तिमाही के शुरू में मजबूत रिकवरी देखी गई थी।

लॉकडाउन -2 से पहले ब्रिटेन की इकॉनोमी में ठहराव

गुरुवार से इंग्लैंड में सभी गैर-जरूरी दुकानें, पब और रेस्तरां 4 सप्ताह के लिए बंद हो जाएंगे। सिर्फ टेकअवे फूड सर्व करने वाले आउटलेट खुले रहेंगे। IHS मार्किट ने साथ ही कहा कि अब 2021 में रिकवरी का सफर और ज्यादा कठिन होने वाला है। ब्रिटेन का कंपोजिट PMI इंडेक्स भी घटकर अक्टूबर में 52.1 पर आ गया, जो सितंबर में 56.5 पर था।

