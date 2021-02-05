पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Business
  Bank Write Off 62 Thousand Crore Rupee Of Top 100 Wilful Defaulters, RBI Data, RTI Report

RBI डाटा:जानबूझकर लोन ना लौटाने वालों पर मेहरबान रहे बैंक, 62 हजार करोड़ रुपए राइट ऑफ में डाले

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • लोन ना लौटाने वालों में मेहुल चोकसी की गीतांजलि जेम्स टॉप पर
  • नीरव मोदी के मामा की कंपनी पर 5071 करोड़ रुपए का लोन बकाया

जानबूझकर लोन ना लौटाने वालों (विलफुल डिफॉल्टर्स) पर बैंकों की मेहरबानी जारी है। मार्च 2020 तक बैंकों ने टॉप-100 विलफुल डिफॉल्टर्स के 62 हजार करोड़ रुपए के लोन को राइट ऑफ में डाल दिया है। सूचना के अधिकार (RTI) के तहत रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) ने यह जानकारी दी है।

विनसम डायमंड्स के 3098 करोड़ रुपए राइट ऑफ किए

RTI कार्यकर्ता बिस्वानाथ गोस्वामी को उपलब्ध कराई जानकारी के मुताबिक, जतिन मेहता की कंपनी विनसम डायंड्स एंड ज्वैलरी के 3098 करोड़ रुपए राइट ऑफ किए हैं। लोन राइट ऑफ की जाने वाली लिस्ट में विनसम डायमंड्स टॉप पर है। इसके बाद बासमती चावल बेचने वाली कंपनी REI एग्रो का 2789 करोड़ रुपए का लोन राइट ऑफ किया गया है। कैमिकल कंपनी कूडोज कैमी का 1979 करोड़ रुपए का लोन राइट ऑफ किया गया है। यह कंपनी टॉप-100 में तीसरे स्थान पर है।

विलफुल डिफॉल्टर्स में गीतांजलि जेम्स टॉप पर

RBI डाटा के मुताबिक, विलफुल डिफॉल्टर्स में नीरव मोदी के मामा मेहुल चोकसी की कंपनी गीतांजलि जेम्स टॉप पर है। गीतांजलि जेम्स का 5071 करोड़ रुपए का लोन नॉन-परफॉर्मिंग असेट्स (NPA) बन गया है। बैंकों ने इसमें से 622 करोड़ रुपए का लोन राइट ऑफ किया है। रियल एस्टेट कंपनी जूम डेवलपर्स के 1927 करोड़ रुपए के लोन को राइट ऑफ किया है। डाटा के मुताबिक, विजय माल्या की कंपनी किंगफिशर एयरलाइंस के 1314 करोड़ रुपए के लोन को राइट ऑफ किया गया है।

विदेशी कर्जदारों की जानकारी नहीं दी

हालांकि, RBI ने कर्ज लेने वाले विदेशियों की जानकारी नहीं दी है। इसके लिए RBI ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के 2015 के एक फैसले का हवाला दिया है। राइट ऑफ का मतलब लोन की माफी नहीं है। राइट ऑफ के जरिए बैंकों को अपनी बैलेंस शीट को साफ-सुथरी बनाए रखने और टैक्स लाभ लेने में मदद मिलती है। कर्जदारों पर राइट ऑफ किए गए लोन के भुगतान की जिम्मेदारी बनी रहती है।

टॉप-100 डिफॉल्टर्स पर 84 हजार करोड़ रुपए का डिफॉल्ट

इस मामले से वाकिफ एक सूत्र के मुताबिक, इन टॉप-100 कर्जदारों पर 84 हजार करोड़ रुपए का बकाया है। RBI के नियमों के मुताबिक, बैंक 4 साल से ज्यादा पुराने NPA को राइट ऑफ कर देते हैं। बैंकों ने वित्त वर्ष 2020 में कुल 2.38 लाख करोड़ रुपए के लोन को राइट ऑफ किया था। इससे बैंकों को मार्च 2020 तक ग्रॉस NPA को घटाकर 8.2% पर लाने में मदद मिली थी। मार्च 2019 तक बैंकों का ग्रॉस NPA 9.1% था। RBI ने हाल ही में 'ट्रेंड एंड प्रोग्रेस ऑफ बैंकिंग इन इंडिया' रिपोर्ट जारी की थी। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया था कि NPA में कमी लाने में राइट ऑफ का महत्वपूर्ण रोल था।

अगस्त में जानकारी देने से मना कर दिया था

RBI ने पिछले साल अगस्त में देश के टॉप-100 विलफुल डिफॉल्टर्स की जानकारी देने से इंकार कर दिया था। इस फैसले को गोस्वामी ने RBI की अपीलेट अथॉरिटी में चुनौती दी थी। अपीलेट अथॉरिटी ने RBI को टॉप-100 डिफॉल्टर्स की जानकारी गोस्वामी को उपलब्ध कराने का आदेश दिया था। इसके बाद RBI ने टॉप-100 डिफॉल्टर्स की जानकारी उपलब्ध कराई है।

