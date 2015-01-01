पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेक्टर एनालिसिस:बैंकों का बढ़ेगा नॉन परफॉर्मिंग लोन, अगले 12-18 महीने में ग्रॉस लोन के 10-11% तक पहुंच सकता है NPL

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
30 जून 2020 को बैंकों का NPL ग्रॉस लोन के 8% के स्तर पर था
  • दूसरी तिमाही में फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूशन का परफॉर्मेंस उम्मीद से बेहतर रहा
  • लेकिन 6 महीने के मोरेटोरियम ने बेहतर परफॉर्मेंस में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई
  • किसी कर्जधारक को NPA घोषित नहीं करने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश का भी बड़ा हाथ रहा

भारतीय बैंकिंग सेक्टर के नॉन परफॉर्मिंग लोन (NPL) में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। S&P ग्लोबल रेटिंग्स ने मंगलवार को कहा कि अगले 12-18 महीने में NPL ग्रॉस लोन के 10-11 फीसदी तक पहुंच सकता है।

S&P ग्लोबल रेटिंग्स की क्रेडिट एनालिस्ट दीपाली सेठ छाबड़िया ने कहा कि दूसरी तिमाही में फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूशन का परफॉर्मेंस हमारी उम्मीद से बेहतर रहा। लेकिन 6 महीने के मोरेटोरियम ने इसमें बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। इसके साथ ही किसी भी कर्जधारक को NPA घोषित करने से रोकने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का भी बड़ा हाथ रहा।

लोन भुगतान का मोरेटोरियम 31 अगस्त को समाप्त हो गया

S&P ने अपनी रिपोर्ट 'द स्ट्रेस फ्रैक्चर्स इन इंडियन फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूशंस' में कहा कि लोन भुगतान मोरेटोरियम 31 अगस्त 2020 को समाप्त हो गया है। इसलिए अगले 12-18 महीने में भारतीय बैंकिंग सेक्टर का NPL बढ़कर ग्रॉस लोन के 10-11 फीसदी पर पहुंच सकता है। 30 जून 2020 को NPL 8 फीसदी के स्तर पर था।

क्रेडिट कॉस्ट इस साल और अगले साल 2.2-2.9% के ऊंचे स्तर पर बने रहने का अनुमान

S&P के मुताबिक बैंकिंग सिस्टम का क्रेडिट कॉस्ट इस साल और अगले साल 2.2-2.9 फीसदी के ऊंचे स्तर पर बना रहेगा। आर्थिक गतिविधियों के फिर से खुलने, छोटे व मझोले उद्यमों के लिए सरकार के क्रेडिट गारंटी और ज्यादा नकदी से स्ट्रेस को कम रखने में मदद मिल रही है। हमारा NPL अनुमान पहले से कम है लेकिन फिर भी हमारा मानना है कि बैंकिंग सेक्टर की वित्तीय ताकत में 31 मार्च 2023 को समाप्त होने वाले कारोबारी साल तक समुचित मजबूती नहीं आएगी।

ज्यादा प्रॉविजनिंग बैंकों को कोविड से जुड़े झटके से बचा सकता है

S&P के मुताबिक 3-8 फीसदी लोन रीस्ट्रक्चर किया जा सकता है। बैंक और नॉन-बैंक फाइनेंस कंपनी (NBFC) अपने बैलेंसशीट और इक्विटी बेस को मजबूत करने में भी लगे हुए हैं। बैंक रिजर्व भी तैयार कर रहे हैं और ज्यादा-से-ज्यादा कोविड प्रॉविजन कर रहे हैं। इससे उन्हें कोविड से जुड़े नुकसान से उबरने में मदद मिलेगी।

बड़ी NBFC को सिस्टम में सरप्लस लिक्विडिटी का लाभ मिल रहा है

S&P ने कहा कि हम जिन NBFC की रेटिंग करते हैं, उनका परफॉर्मेंस सुधर रहा है। बैंकों की तरह NBFC की भी वसूली बढ़ी है। बड़ी NBFC को सिस्टम में सरप्लस लिक्विडिटी का लाभ मिल रहा है। कमजोर फाइनेंस कंपनियों को हालांकि ज्यादा रिस्क प्रीमियम का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यह विभाजन 2021 में भी बने रहने का अनुमान है।

