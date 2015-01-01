पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पीड के लिए वेट:महंगा बिक रहा है 4G स्पेक्ट्रम, 5G के लिए करना होगा इंतजार

  • स्पेक्ट्रम नीलामी की प्रक्रिया अगले साल जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में शुरू होकर मार्च से पहले पूरी होगी
  • मोतीलाल ओसवाल के मुताबिक 3.9 लाख करोड़ के ऊंचे भाव पर बिक रहे 2252 मेगाहर्ट्ज एयरवेव्स ​​​​​​

यूनियन कैबिनेट ने बुधवार को 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2300 और 2500 मेगाहर्ट्ज बैंड वाले टेलीकॉम स्पेक्ट्रम को अगले 20 साल के लिए नीलाम करने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी। इस नीलामी में 5जी नेटवर्क के लिए सबसे अच्छे माने जाने वाले 3,300 से 3,600 मेगाहर्ट्ज के बैंड वाले स्पेक्ट्रम की बिक्री नहीं होने से इस सर्विस के अगली नीलामी तक शुरू होने की संभावना सीमित रह गई है। मोतीलाल ओसवाल के मुताबिक 700 मेगाहर्ट्ज बैंड वाले एयरवेव्स की कीमत काफी ऊंची रखी गई है जिससे टेलीकॉम कंपनियों में खरीदारी की चाहत ज्यादा नहीं होगी।

जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में शुरू होगी नीलामी प्रक्रिया

स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी प्रक्रिया जनवरी 2021 के पहले हफ्ते में शुरू होगी, जबकि इसके लिए एप्लिकेशन मंगाने का नोटिस इसी महीने जारी होगी। ब्रोकरेज फर्म मोतीलाल ओसवाल के मुताबिक, इन सबको देखते हुए नीलामी प्रक्रिया उसके अनुमान के मुताबिक मार्च 2021 से पहले पूरी होने जा रही है। सरकार नीलामी में 3.9 लाख करोड़ रुपये के ऊंचे भाव पर 2252.25 मेगाहर्ट्ज एयरवेव्स बेच रही है। TRAI के हालिया रिजर्व प्राइस के मुताबिक, 700 मेगाहर्ट्ज के एयरवेव्स की कीमत 2.3 लाख करोड़ रुपये और बाकी की 1.6 लाख करोड़ रुपये होती है।

परमिट रिन्यूअल के लिए खरीदा जाएगा अधिकांश स्पेक्ट्रम

नीलामी में अधिकांश एयरवेव्स टेलीकॉम कंपनियां अगले फाइनेंशियल ईयर में एक्सपायर हो रहे स्पेक्ट्रम परमिट को रिन्यू कराने के मकसद से खरीदेंगी। स्पेक्ट्रम परमिट रिन्यू कराने के लिए रिजर्व प्राइस के हिसाब से भारती एयरटेल 1.30 लाख करोड़, VIL को 83,,000 करोड़ और रिलायंस जियो को 2.8 लाख करोड़ रुपये खर्च करने पड़ेंगे।

25 पर्सेंट रकम का अग्रिम भुगतान करना होगा

पिछली नीलामी की तरह इस बार भी टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को 700, 800 और 900 मेगाहर्ट्ज स्पेक्ट्रम के लिए 25 पर्सेंट रकम का अग्रिम भुगतान करना होगा जबकि बाकी स्पेक्ट्रम के लिए टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को 50 पर्सेंट अग्रिम चुकाना होगा। उन्हें बाकी रकम दो साल के मोरैटोरियम के साथ अगले 16 साल में किस्तों में चुकानी होगी।

