  Hindi News
  Business
  • Best Shares Stocks For This Diwali 2020; Cipla, Mahindra Logistics, Ramco Cement, SBI Life

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:दिवाली की शुरुआत इन शेयरों में निवेश के साथ कीजिए, मिलेगा 15 से 30 पर्सेंट तक का रिटर्न

मुंबई30 मिनट पहले
आईसीआईसीआई डायरेक्ट की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस तरह के सुधार वाले माहौल में हमारा मानना है कि सभी बाजार पूंजीकरण (मार्केट कैप) में सुधार दिखेगा। इसे देखते हुए क्वालिटी वाली कंपनियों को चुना गया है। इसमें मजबूत अर्निंग रही हैं
  • केपीआर मिल को 850 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। इसमें 16 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है
  • महिंद्रा लॉजिस्टिक के शेयर को 430 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। इसमें 18 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है

दिवाली की मुहुर्त पर आपके लिए कुछ खास चुनिंदा शेयरों को लाया गया है। इन शेयरों में आपको 15 से लेकर 30 पर्सेंट तक का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। आईसीआईसीआई डायरेक्ट ने इन शेयरों में सभी सेक्टर से स्टॉक चुना है।

2020 मुश्किलों वाला साल रहा है

आईसीआईसीआई डायरेक्ट ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि साल 2020 कोरोना की वजह से मुश्किलों वाला साल रहा है। लॉक डाउन के साथ पूरा वैल्यू चेन और अर्थव्यवस्था पर कोरोना ने असर डाला है। इससे कंपनियों की पहली तिमाही पर भी असर पड़ा। हालांकि चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही (जुलाई-सितंबर) में थोड़ा सुधार दिखा है। धीरे-धीरे रिकवरी दिख रही है। मांग बढ़ रही है और औद्योगिक गतिविधियों में भी सुधार हो रहा है।

सिप्ला में मिलेगा 60 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक निवेशक सिप्ला के शेयर को 900 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीद सकते हैं। यह शेयर अभी 775 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसमें यहां से 16 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। रामको सीमेंट को 1,000 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। अभी यह 828 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसमें 21 पर्सेंट के रिटर्न मिलने की उम्मीद जताई गई है।

एसबीआई लाइफ को 1,000 के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह

एसबीआई लाइफ इंश्योरेंस के शेयर को भी एक हजार रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। यह शेयर अभी 788 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसमें 25 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा का फायदा मिल सकता है।रिपोर्ट में महिंद्रा लॉजिस्टिक के शेयर को 430 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। इसमें 18 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। यह फिलहाल 365 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

जायडस वेलनेस में 30 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है

जायडस वेलनेस के शेयर में 30 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। यह शेयर 2,300 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदा जा सकता है। यह अभी 1,765 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। केपीआर मिल को 850 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। इसमें 16 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। यह फिलहाल 732 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, दूसरी तिमाही में आईटी, सीमेंट आदि ने उम्मीद से बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। यहां तक कि ग्राहक केंद्रित सेगमेंट जैसे एफएमसीजी, पेंट्स, बिल्डिंग मटेरियल्स में भी तेजी से रिकवरी दिखी है। फार्मा सेक्टर लगातार अच्छा सुधार दिखा रहा है।

मैक्रो इंडिकेटर्स अच्छे हैं

अनलॉक के बाद मैक्रो इंडीकेटर्स की बात करें तो रोजाना गाड़ियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन में बढ़त हुई है। साप्ताहिक आधार पर 16 पर्सेंट की बढ़त हुई है। यह अक्टूबर में कोरोना के पहले के 80 पर्सेंट के स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। इसी तरह ई-वे बिल भी कोरोना के पहले के स्तर से ज्यादा हो गया है। रोजाना की बिजली की खपत भी सितंबर में पहली बार कोरोना के पहले के स्तर पर पहुंची है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस तरह के सुधार वाले माहौल में हमारा मानना है कि सभी बाजार पूंजीकरण (मार्केट कैप) में सुधार दिखेगा। इसे देखते हुए क्वालिटी वाली कंपनियों को चुना गया है। इसमें मजबूत अर्निंग रही हैं।

