पर्सनल फाइनेंस:एक्सिस बैंक, भारती एयरटेल जैसे शेयरों में कर सकते हैं निवेश, मिलेगा 41% तक का फायदा

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • एमके ग्लोबल ने एक्सिस बैंक के शेयर को 620 रुपए पर खरीदने का लक्ष्य दिया है। यानी यहां से 23 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिलेगा
  • CLSA ने 700 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर एक्सिस बैंक के शेयर को खरीदने की सलाह दी है जबकि जेफरीज ने 610 का लक्ष्य रखा है

दूसरी तिमाही के फाइनेंशियल रिजल्ट आ रहे हैं। कई कंपनियों ने इस दौरान बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। ऐसे में ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने इन शेयरों का लक्ष्य बढ़ा दिया है। इन शेयरों में 38 से 41 पर्सेंट तक रिटर्न मिल सकता है। इसमें भारती एयरटेल, एक्सिस बैंक, मैरिको जैसी कंपनियों के शेयरों का समावेश है।

एक्सिस बैंक की NII बढ़ी

ब्रोकरेज हाउस मोतीलाल ओसवाल का कहना है कि एक्सिस बैंक की दूसरी तिमाही में नेट इंटरेस्ट इनकम (NII) 7,326.07 करोड़ रही है। ब्रोकरेज हाउस एमके ग्लोबल का कहना है कि लोन ग्रोथ सालाना आधार पर 11 फीसदी रही है। रिटेल ग्रोथ सालाना आधार पर 12 फीसदी रही है। इसका शेयर अभी 505 रुपए पर है। एमके ग्लोबल ने इसे 620 रुपए पर खरीदने का लक्ष्य दिया है। यानी यहां से 23 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिलेगा।

650 रुपए का लक्ष्य

इसी तरह मोतीलाल ओसवाल फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस ने इस शेयर को 650 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यानी 28 पर्सेंट का फायदा मिल सकता है। CLSA ने 700 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर एक्सिस बैंक के शेयर को खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसके आधार पर 38 पर्सेंट का फायदा मिल सकता है। जेफरीज ने 610 रुपए का लक्ष्य रखा है और इस आधार पर 20 पर्सेंट का मुनाफा मिलेगा।

टाइटन का लक्ष्य 1,300 रुपए

टाटा समूह की कंपनी टाइटन भी इस समय ब्रोकरेज हाउसों का पसंदीदा शेयर है। एमके ग्लोबल ने इस शेयर को 1,300 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह शेयर फिलहाल 1,217 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। हालांकि कंपनी के रेवेन्यू में गिरावट आई है और इसका घड़ी तथा ज्वेलरी बिजनेस भी प्रभावित हुआ है। इसी ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने टाटा मोटर्स के शेयर को 196 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह शेयर अभी 136 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

अलेंबिक फार्मा में 41 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न

आईडीबीआई कैपिटल मार्केट के रिसर्च प्रमुख ए.के. प्रभाकर ने निवेशकों को दिवाली के लिए कई सारे शेयर चुने हैं। निवेशक अलेंबिक फार्मा के शेयर को खरीद सकते हैं। इसमें 41 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है। इसका लक्ष्य 1,360 रुपए रखा गया है। यह शेयर 17.5 गुना पीई रेशियो पर कारोबार कर रहा है। प्रभाकर ने भारती एयरटेल के शेयर को 620 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें यहां से अगले एक साल में 37 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है।

भारती एयरटेल पर ब्रोकरेज हाउस पॉजिटिव

भारती एयरटेल ने हाल में रिजल्ट पेश किया है। हालांकि रिजल्ट अच्छा नहीं रहा है, फिर भी इस शेयर को लेकर ब्रोकरेज हाउस पॉजिटिव हैं। कंपनी प्रति ग्राहक औसत रेवेन्यू को बढ़ाने पर फोकस कर रही है। ए.के प्रभाकर ने कहा कि नेस्ले इंडिया के शेयर को 20,820 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदना चाहिए। इसमें यहां से 22 पर्सेंट का फायदा मिल सकता है।

नेस्ले करेगी 2,600 करोड़ का निवेश

प्रभाकर के मुताबिक नेस्ले के मैनेजमेंट ने अगले 3-4 सालों में 2,600 करोड़ रुपए निवेश करने की योजना बनाई है जो पिछले 8-9 सालों के निवेश के बराबर है। इसमें गुजरात के साणंद में फैसिलिटी को डेवलप करने और क्षमता बढ़ाने पर फोकस किया जाएगा। मोतीलाल ओसवाल फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस ने इसी तरह से मैरिको के शेयर को 363 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। इसमें यहां से 21 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न मिल सकता है।

