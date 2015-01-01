पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हफ्ते का स्टॉक:इन 7 शेयरों में निवेश करने पर आपको मिल सकता है 10% से ज्यादा का रिटर्न

मुंबई32 मिनट पहले
  • बजाज फाइनेंस और बजाज फिनसर्व के साथ अदानी ग्रुप के 4 शेयरों ने अच्छी बढ़त दिखाई
  • ICICI सिक्योरिटीज ने गोदरेज कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट के शेयर को 815 के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है

पिछले हफ्ते शेयर बाजार बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ है। दिवाली, दूसरी तिमाही के रिजल्ट और अन्य कारणों से बाजार में बढ़त रही। इसी दौरान बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) का इंडेक्स अपने ऐतिहासिक स्तर पर 44 हजार के पार पहुंच गया। हालांकि शुक्रवार को यह 282 अंक जरूर बढ़ा, पर बंद 44 हजार के नीचे हुआ।

बजाज और अदानी ग्रुप के शेयरों में अच्छी तेजी

इस दौरान कुछ शेयरों ने बाजार में अच्छी तेजी दिखाई। बजाज फाइनेंस और बजाज फिनसर्व के साथ अदानी ग्रुप के 4 शेयरों ने अच्छी बढ़त दिखाई। ऐसे में आप कुछ शेयरों को खरीद सकते हैं जिसमें आपको 10% से ज्यादा रिटर्न मिल सकता है।

एचडीएफसी सिक्योरिटीज की सलाह

HDFC सिक्योरिटीज ने सुदर्शन केमिकल के शेयर को 550 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह फिलहाल 453 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसका शुद्ध लाभ 19% CAGR की दर से बढ़ा है। मार्च के निचले स्तर से यह शेयर अब तक 48% बढ़ चुका है। ICICI सिक्योरिटीज ने गोदरेज कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट के शेयर को 815 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह 3 महीने की अवधि के लिए खरीद सकते हैं।

मिधानी का लक्ष्य 280 रुपए

इसी तरह मिश्रा धातु निगम (मिधानि) के शेयर को 280 रुपए पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। यह अभी 192 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। मैनेजमेंट का अनुमान है कि वित्त वर्ष 2021 में इसका रेवेन्यू बढ़ सकता है। निर्मल बंग सिक्योरिटीज ने पावर मेक प्रोजेक्ट के शेयर को 485 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह इस समय 370 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। यानी 31% का रिटर्न इसमें मिल सकता है।

रामको सीमेंट को 940 के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह

आनंद राठी ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने रामको सीमेंट के शेयर को 940 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। कंपनी आगे चलकर अपनी क्षमता बढ़ाने की योजना बना रही है। मांग में सुधार होने की उम्मीद है। कंपनी वित्त वर्ष 2021 में काफी निवेश किया है। अगले तीन सालों में कर्ज मुक्त बनने का मैनेजमेंट का लक्ष्य है। पहली छमाही में इसने अपना कर्ज 104 करोड़ रुपए घटाया है। जबकि 30 सितंबर तक कंपनी पर 2,920 करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज था।

मिंडा इंडस्ट्रीज को 408 के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह

मिंडा इंडस्ट्रीज के शेयर को 408 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी गई है। कंपनी का फोकस नए ऑर्डर, नए ग्राहकों और लागत में कमी पर है। मैनेजमेंट का अनुमान है कि कुछ नए प्रोडक्ट वह लांच कर सकता है। कंपनी के पास मारुति सुजुकी से एलईडी टेल लैंप के लिए 200 करोड़ रुपए का ऑर्डर है। ऐसा अनुमान है कि वित्त वर्ष 2022 तक इसका रेवेन्यू 75.3 अरब रुपए हो सकता है।

बजाज इलेक्ट्रिकल्स को 637 पर खरीदें

इसी ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने बजाज इलेक्ट्रिकल्स के शेयर को 637 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। दूसरी तिमाही में इसके रेवेन्यू में सालाना आधार पर 11% की बढ़त हुई है। कंपनी एक साल पहले के नुकसान की तुलना में अब फायदे में आ गई है। इसका फाइनेंस कॉस्ट कम हुआ है। कंपनी लगातार अपना कर्ज घटा रही है।

एसएमसी ग्लोबल की सलाह

एसएमसी ग्लोबल के सौरभ जैन ने निवेशकों को आरबीएल के शेयर को 263 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। फिलहाल यह 211 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसके कुल कर्ज में 42.8 पर्सेंट हिस्सा कॉर्पोरेट या होलसेल लोन में है। जबकि गैर होलसेल का हिस्सा लोन में 57.2% है। बैंक का अनुमान है कि इसकी क्रेडिट ग्रोथ में सुधार दिखेगा। बैंक का चालू एवं बचत खाता (कासा) अनुपात 31.1% रहा है।

प्रेस्टिज में मिलेगा अच्छा रिटर्न

इसी ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने प्रेस्टिज इस्टेट के शेयर को 316 रुपए के लक्ष्य पर खरीदने की सलाह दी है। यह फिलहाल 277 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। कंपनी की बिक्री की बुकिंग 9% सालाना आधार पर बढ़कर 1,123 करोड़ रुपए रही है। अप्रैल-सितंबर की तिमाही में कंपनी ने तीन नए रेसिडेंशियल प्रोजेक्ट लांच की है। प्रेस्टिज पर कुल कर्ज 8,667 करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

