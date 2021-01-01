पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Bharti Airtel Q3 Results; Bharti Airtel Earnings Update | Bharti Airtel Net Profit For December Quarter

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तिमाही नतीजे:भारती एयरटेल ने हर यूजर से औसतन 166 रुपए कमाए, कंपनी का मुनाफा बढ़कर 850 करोड़ रुपए हुआ

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
3 फरवरी को कंपनी का शेयर BSE में 1.53% की बढ़त के साथ 608.80 रुपए के भाव पर बंद हुआ है।  -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
3 फरवरी को कंपनी का शेयर BSE में 1.53% की बढ़त के साथ 608.80 रुपए के भाव पर बंद हुआ है।  -फाइल फोटो

देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनी भारती एयरटेल ने दिसंबर तिमाही के नतीजे पेश कर दिए हैं। कंपनी को तीसरी तिमाही में 853.6 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध प्रॉफिट हुआ है, जबकि पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में कंपनी को 1,035 करोड़ रु का घाटा हुआ था। इसकी मुख्य वजह ऑपरेटिंग ग्रोथ रही। हालांकि, पिछली तिमाही में कंपनी का नेट प्रॉफिट 763.20 करोड़ रुपए रहा था।

हर ग्राहक कमाई 2.4% बढ़ी
कंपनी को पिछले चार तिमाहियों से भारी एडजस्टेड ग्रॉस रेवेन्यू (AGR) के चलते घाटा हो रहा था। BSE फाइलिंग के मुताबिक तीसरी तिमाही में कंपनी का कंसोलिडेटेड रेवेन्यू 26.51 हजार करोड़ रुपए रहा। पिछली तिमाही की तुलना में आर्पू (ARPU) यानी प्रति यूजर कमाई भी 2.4% बढ़कर 166 रुपए हो गया है, जो सितंबर तिमाही में 162 रुपए था। वहीं, पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में आर्पू 135 रुपए थी। इसके अलावा प्रति मोबाइल टावर कमाई भी 4.4% बढ़कर 2.43 लाख रुपए रही।

भारती एयरटेल का शेयर 1.53% ऊपर बंद हुआ
ऑपरेटिंग लेवल पर कंपनी का एबीटा 12.17 हजार करोड़ रुपए रही और पिछली तिमाही की तुलना में मार्जिन 100 बीपीएस बढ़कर 45.9% हो गया। तिमाही आधार पर कंपनी के भारतीय ग्राहक बेस 4.9% बढ़ा है, जबकि इसमें सालाना आधार पर 8.9% की बढ़त देखने को मिली है। 3 फरवरी को कंपनी का शेयर BSE में 1.53% की बढ़त के साथ 608.80 रुपए के भाव पर बंद हुआ है।

भारत के टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में कंपनी की हिस्सेदारी 29% है
टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटर ट्राई के मुकाबिक कंपनी ने पिछले साल नवंबर में 43.7 लाख नए ग्राहक जोड़े, अब कंपनी का कुल यूजरबेस 33.465 करोड़ का हो गया है। देश के टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में भारती एयरटेल की हिस्सेदारी 28.97% है। वहीं, रिलायंस जियो की हिस्सेदारी सबसे ज्यादा 35.34% है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser