  Hindi News
  Business
  Bharti Airtel South Africa Exit Update; Government Approves Sale Of Its Joint Venture Airteltigo In Africa Ghana

कॉर्पोरेट:अफ्रीकी देश से कारोबार समेटेगी भारती एयरटेल, नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए कंपनी को मिलेंगे 184 करोड़ रुपए

मुंबई19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डील के बाद एयरटेल एयरटेलटिगो की 100% हिस्सेदारी घाना सरकार के पास होगी
  • दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 22% बढ़कर 25,785 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है

भारती एयरटेल के बोर्ड ने बुधवार को अफ्रीकी देश घाना में सरकार को अपने ज्वाइंट वेंचर एयरटेलटिगो (AirtelTigo) की बिक्री को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसमें कंपनी को स्थानीय सरकार से नुकसान की भरपाई के तौर पर 184.1 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को दी जानकारी के मुताबिक कंपनी ने बताया कि दोनों पक्ष एयरटेलटिगो को घाना सरकार को सौंपने की दिशा में जारी बातचीत अंतिम चरण में है।

घाना सरकार को पास होगी 100% हिस्सेदारी

इस डील के बाद एयरटेल घाना लिमिटेड (एयरटेलटिगो​​​) की 100% हिस्सेदारी घाना सरकार के पास होगी। इसमें कस्टमर, असेट्स और डील में सहमत देनदारियां भी शामिल है। कंपनी के बयान में कहा गया है कि डील में एयरटेल स्वेच्छा से 184 करोड़ रुपए की नुकसान राशि को ले रही है। इससे पहले 2017 में एयरटेल ने अपने घाना ऑपरेशन को स्थानीय कंपनी मिलिकॉम (Millicom) के साथ मर्ज किया था। यह घाना की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी मोबाइल कैरियर बन गई थी।

घाना में कंपनी के कुल 5.1 मिलियन ग्राहक

चालू वित्त वर्ष की सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनी ने बताया कि कंपनी के घाना ऑपरेशन में 5.1 मिलियन ग्राहक थे। दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी को अफ्रीकी ऑपरेशन से 8.8 करोड़ डॉलर का नेट प्रॉफिट हुआ है। यह सालाना आधार पर 8.3% कम है। जबकि कंसोलिडेटेड रेवेन्यू 96.5 करोड़ डॉलर रहा, जो सालाना आधार पर 14.3% अधिक है।

दूसरी तिमाही में शानदार नतीजे

भारतीय ऑपरेशन में कंपनी को जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही में उसका कंसॉलीडेटेड नेट लॉस घटकर 763 करोड़ रुपए पर आ गया है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में कंपनी का नेट लॉस 23,405 करोड़ रुपए था। वहीं, सितंबर 2020 तिमाही में कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 22% बढ़कर 25,785 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है।

कंपनी का कहना है कि ज्यादा टैरिफ और रिमोट वर्किंग के कारण डाटा की खपत बढ़ने से रेवेन्यू में उछाल आया है। बुधवार को बीएसई में कंपनी का शेयर 6.54% ऊपर 461.30 पर ट्रेड कर रहा है। कंपनी का टोटल मार्केट कैप भी 2.51 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है।

