आम आदमी को बड़ी राहत:दिवाली तक पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में आएगी गिरावट; लगातार 26 वें दिन भी ईंधन के भाव में बदलाव नहीं

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
  • ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनियां खुदरा स्तर पर पेट्रोलियम के विभिन्न उत्पादों की कीमतों में कमी कर सकती हैं

पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में लगातार राहत मिलने के बाद अब आम आदमी के लिए एक और अच्छी खबर है। दिवाली से पहले तेल कंपनियां पेट्रोल और डीजल की खुदरा कीमतों में कटौती कर सकती है। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कच्चे तेल की कीमतों में गिरावट को देखते हुए जानकारों का कहना है कि ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनियां खुदरा स्तर पर पेट्रोलियम के विभिन्न उत्पादों की कीमतों में कमी कर सकती हैं।

बता दें कि कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर के बीच वैश्विक स्तर पर तेल की मांग कम होने से कीमतों पर दबाव आया है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर एक हफ्ते के अंतराल में कच्चे तेल का दाम प्रति बैरल 42 डॉलर से घटकर 40 डॉलर के करीब पहुंच रहा है। इससे उम्मीद जगी है कि घरेलू स्तर पर भी पेट्रो उत्पादों की कीमतें घटेगी। भारत में तेल कंपनियों ने पिछले एक सप्ताह से पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है। बुधवार को भी तेल की कीमतें स्थिर है।

जानिए अपने शहर में पेट्रोल-डीजल के नए रेट?

दिल्ली- आज राजधानी दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 81.06 रुपए प्रति लीटर के हिसाब से बिक रहा है। जबकि डीजल 70.46 रुपए प्रति लीटर के हिसाब से बिक रहा है।

मुंबई - मुंबई में पेट्रोल का भाव 87.74 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल के दाम 76.86 रुपए प्रति लीटर है।

कोलकाता-कोलकाता में पेट्रोल 82.59 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल के दाम 73.99 रुपए प्रति लीटर है।

चेन्नई-चेन्नई में एक लीटर पेट्रोल के दाम 84.14 रुपए और डीजल के दाम 75.95 रुपए प्रति लीटर है।

बेंगलुरु- बेंगलुरु में पेट्रोल के दाम 83.69 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल के भाव 74.63 रुपए प्रति लीटर के हिसाब से बिक रहा है।

ऐसे चेक करें पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम

आप एसएमएस के जरिए पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत का पता लगा सकते हैं। पेट्रोल डीजल की कीमतें रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे अपडेट हो जाती हैं। इंडियन ऑयल की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक आपको RSP के साथ अपने शहर का कोड टाइप कर 9224992249 नंबर पर SMS भेजना होगा. हर शहर का कोड अलग होता है। ये आप आईओसीएल की वेबसाइट से देख सकते हैं। वहीं बीपीसीएल कस्टमर RSP लिखकर 9223112222 और एचपीसीएल कस्टमर HPPrice लिखकर 9222201122 मैसेज भेजकर अपने शहर में पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत जान सकते हैं।

