एंट IPO मामला:जैक मा के एंट ग्रुप के भविष्य पर बड़ा संकट, बैंक के फंड पर रोक लगाकर चीन और बड़ी कार्रवाई कर सकता है

22 मिनट पहले
चाइना बैंकिंग एंड इंश्योरेंस रेगुलेटरी कमिशन बैंकों को एंट प्लेटफॉर्म का उपयोग करने से हतोत्साहित करना चाहता है
  • चीन ने मंगलवार को एंट के IPO को लिस्टिंग से 2 दिन पहले सस्पेंड कर दिया
  • सूत्रों के मुताबिक अधिकारियों की नजर अब एंट के सबसे बड़े रेवेन्यू स्रोत पर है

35 अरब डॉलर के IPO को सस्पेंड करने के बाद चीन अब जैक मा के एंट ग्रुप के खिलाफ और बड़ी कार्रवाई कर सकता है। मामले की जानकारी रखने वाले सूत्रों ने कहा कि अधिकारियों की नजर अब एंट के सबसे बड़े रेवेन्यू स्रोत पर है। यह है क्रेडिट प्लेटफॉर्म, जो बैंक और फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूशन से पैसे लेकर पूरे चीन में करोड़ों उपभोक्ताओं को लोन देता है।

सूत्र ने कहा कि चाइना बैंकिंग एंड इंश्योरेंस रेगुलेटरी कमिशन (CBIRC) बैंकों को एंट प्लेटफॉर्म का उपयोग करने से हतोत्साहित करना चाहता है। उसने कुछ बैंकों से कह भी दिया है कि वे अपने पोर्टफोलियो में सोमवार को घोषित सख्त मसौदा नियमों का पालन सुनिश्चित करें।

नए मसौदा नियमों के तहत एंट को लोन का 30% हिस्सा खुद फंड करना होगा

प्रस्तावित नियमों के मुताबिक प्लेटफॉर्म ऑपरेटर्स को लोन का 30 फीसदी हिस्सा खुद फंड करना होगा। अभी कंपनी लोन का सिर्फ करीब 2 फीसदी हिस्सा खुद फंड करती है। बाकी 98 फीसदी हिस्सा या तो थर्ड पार्टी फंड करते हैं या सिक्युरिटीज के साथ इसकी पैकेजिंग की जाती है।

नए नियमों का पालन करने के लिए एंट को 95 अरब युआन अलग रखना पड़ेगा

जेफरीज फाइनेंशियल ग्रुप इंक के मुताबिक CBIRC द्वारा सोमवार को जारी मसौदा नियमों का पालन सुनिश्चित करने के लिए एंट को 95 अरब युआन अलग रखना पड़ेगा। यह एंट की 2 माइक्रो लेंडिंग यूनिट्स के लिए निर्धारित मौजूदा पूंजी का करीब 2.7 गुना है।

बैंकों को मदद करती रहेगी एंट

ब्लूमबर्ग के मुताबिक एंट ने कहा कि चीन की पूरी योजना अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है और संभव है कि रेगुलेटर के मसौदा नियमों का पालन सुनिश्चित करने के बाद बैंक कंपनी के साथ काम करते रहें। बैंकों द्वारा एंट प्लेटफॉर्म का उपयोग बंद कर देने की कोई भी अटकलबाजी का कोई आधार नहीं है। एंट बैंक पार्टनर्स को उपभोक्ताओं और छोटे उद्यमों की सेवा करने में अपने टेक्नोलॉजी प्लेटफॉर्म्स का उपयोग करने में मदद करता रहेगी।

एंट की प्रमोटर अलीबाबा के शेयरों में भारी गिरावट

ताजा घटनाक्रम के बाद हांगकांग के बाजार हैंगसेंग में दोपहर बाद के कारोबार में अलीबाबा ग्रुप होल्डिंग लिमिटेड के शेयर 6.3 फीसदी तक गिर गए। एंट में अलीबाबा की करीब एक तिहाई हिस्सेदारी है। चीन ने मंगलवार को अचानक एंट के IPO को सस्पेंड कर दिया था।

चीन ने हाल में फाइनेंशियल प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर सख्ती बढ़ा दी है

इस सप्ताह के शुरू में चीन ने जैक मा को एक बैठक में बुलाकर कई मुद्दों और नए मसौदा नियमों से उन्हें अवगत कराया था। चीन के राष्ट्र्रपति शी जिनपिंग की सरकार एंट और तेजी से विकास कर रही अन्य फाइनेंशियल कंपनियों पर सख्ती बढ़ा रही है। इससे पहले कई वर्षों तक इन कंपनियों को पूंजी और बैंकिंग शर्तों का पालन किए बिना काम करने की सुविधा दी गई थी।

IPO रोके जाने से पहले मा ने वित्तीय व्यवस्था की आलोचना की थी

एंट के IPO को सस्पेंड करने के बाद में अधिकारियों ने सिर्फ इतना कहा है कि नियामकीय माहौल में बड़े बदलाव के कारण इस IPO को मंजूरी नहीं दी जा सकती है। गौरतलब है कि पिछले महीने एक सम्मेलन में जैक मा ने देश की वित्तीय व्यवस्था की आलोचना की थी। उन्होंने ग्लोबल रेगुलेटरी मॉडल पर सवाल उठाया था और बैंकों को पॉन शॉप्स कहा था।

फंड रुकने से एंट को लग सकता है बड़ा झटका

फंडिंग पर किसी भी तरह की रोक से एंट को बड़ा झटका लग सकता है। लेंडिंग एंट ग्रुप का सबसे बड़ा कारोबार बन गया है। इसने करीब 100 बैंकों की ओर से 1.7 लाख करोड़ युआन (253 अरब डॉलर) का कंज्यूमर लोन और 422 अरब युआन लघु उद्यम लोन जारी किया है। पहली छमाही में ग्रुप की क्रेडिटटेक यूनिट के जरिये अदर फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूशन रेवेन्यू 59 फीसदी बढ़कर 29 अरब युआान तक पहुंच गया है, जो कुल रेवेन्यू का 40 फीसदी है।

बैंक के मुकाबले दोगुना ब्याज लेती है एंट

एंट लोन पर ग्राहकों से औसत करीब 15 फीसदी का ब्याज लेता है। इसके 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा लघु उद्यम ग्राहक कंपनी को 11 फीसदी के औसत लेंडिंग रेट से भुगतान करते हैं। यह लघु उद्यमों के लिए बैंकों की औसत 5.94 फीसदी दर के मुकाबले करीब दो गुना है।

