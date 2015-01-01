पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Gautam Adani Vs Mukesh Ambani In Wealth Addition In 2020; Adani Net Worth Grew By Rs 456 Crore Per Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रोथ:कमाई के मामले में अंबानी को छोड़ो, बिल गेट्स को भी पीछे छोड़ा अदानी ने; हर रोज कमाया 456 करोड़ रुपए

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुनिया के सबसे अमीरों की लिस्ट में मुकेश अंबानी 11वें स्थान पर आ गए
  • ब्लूमबर्ग बिलियनर्स इंडेक्स में गौतम अदानी इंडेक्स में 40वें स्थान पर काबिज

महामारी के दौरान देश में प्रतिदिन सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले शख्स गौतम अदानी हैं। उन्होंने प्रतिदिन कमाई के लिहाज से कई दिग्गजों के पछाड़ दिया है। इसमें रिलायंस ग्रुप के ओनर मुकेश अंबानी और माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के ओनर बिल गेट्स समेत कई अन्य शीर्ष कारोबारी शामिल हैं। ब्लूमबर्ग बिलियनर्स इंडेक्स के मुताबिक 2020 में गौतम अदानी ने अबतक प्रतिदिन 456 करोड़ रुपए कमाए। इस लिस्ट में एलन मस्क टॉप पर हैं। मस्क ने प्रतिदिन 2.12 हजार करोड़ रुपए कमाए।

सबसे आगे एलन मस्क

इंडेक्स के मुताबिक जनवरी 2020 से 21 नवंबर तक एलन मस्क की संपत्ति 69 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ी है। वहीं, गौतम अदानी की नेटवर्थ में 1.48 लाख करोड़ रुपए की बढ़त दर्ज की गई। मुकेश अंबानी और बिल गेट्स की संपत्ति में भी 1 से 1.07 लाख करोड़ रुपए की बढ़त हुई है। दुनिया के सबसे अमीरों की लिस्ट में मुकेश अंबानी कुल नेटवर्थ 5.35 लाख करोड़ नेटवर्थ के साथ 11वें स्थान पर आ गए हैं, जो 8 अगस्त को चौथे स्थान पर थे। दूसरी ओर, गौतम अदानी इंडेक्स में 40वें स्थान पर काबिज हैं।

नेटवर्थ में बढ़ोतरी
कंपनियों में प्रमोटर्स की हिस्सेदार अधिक होती है, तो मुनाफे में भी भागीदारी अधिक होती है। इससे कंपनी के मुनाफे से प्रमोटर्स यानी ओनर की नेटवर्थ भी बढ़ती है। इस लिहाज से गौतम अदानी की कंपनियों ने शानदार मुनाफा कमाया है।

अदानी की नेटवर्थ में बढ़त क्यों?

  • बाजार में अदानी ग्रुप की 6 कंपनियां लिस्ट हैं। दूसरी तिमाही में अदानी ग्रीन और अदानी ट्रांसमिशन को छोड़ अन्य चार को अच्छा मुनाफा हुआ है। इसमें अदानी गैस, अदानी इंटरप्राइजेज, अदानी पोर्ट और अदानी पावर शामिल है।
  • ग्रुप की कंपनियों के शेयरों ने जनवरी से अबतक शानदार बढ़त दर्ज किया है। अदानी ग्रीन का शेयर 550% तक ऊपर चढ़ा है। अदानी गैस और अदानी इंटरप्राइजेज के शेयरों में भी शानदार बढ़त देखने को मिली।
  • फोर्ब्स के मुताबिक अदानी ग्रुप की आय 13 बिलियन डॉलर है, जो डिफेंस, पावर जनरेशन और ट्रांसमिशन, एडिबल ऑयल और रियल एस्टेट से आता है।

क्यों पिछड़े अंबानी?

  • पिछले साल की तुलना में सितंबर तिमाही के दौरान RIL का मुनाफा 15% कम हुआ है।
  • 16 सितंबर को कंपनी का शेयर 2,324.55 रुपए के भाव से ट्रेड कर रहा था, जो 20 नवंबर को 18% फिसलकर 1,899.50 पर बंद हुआ था।
  • NSE में 45 दिनों में रिलायंस ग्रुप का मार्केट कैप भी 15.68 लाख करोड़ रुपए से 2.97 लाख करोड़ रुपए घटकर 12.71 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है।
  • फोर्ब्स के मुताबिक रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज का रेवेन्यू 88 बिलियन डॉलर का है। कंपनी का मुख्य कारोबार पेट्रोकेमिकल, ऑयल एंड गैस, टेलीकॉम एंड रिटेल का है।

देश के सबसे अमीर अंबानी के सामने कहा टिकते हैं अदानी-

ब्लूमबर्ग बिलियनर्स इंडेक्स के ताजा आंकड़ों के मुताबिक मुकेश अंबानी का टोटल नेटवर्थ 5.35 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। मुकेश एशिया के सबसे अमीर और दुनिया के 11वे सबसे अमीर शख्स हैं। वहीं, गौतम अदानी का नेटवर्थ 2.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। दुनिया के सबसे अमीरों की लिस्ट में 40वें स्थान पर हैं।

कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप

  • रिलायंस ग्रुप के तहत 6 कंपनियां शेयर मार्केट में लिस्ट हैं। इसमें रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज, डेन नेटवर्क, हैथवे केबल, नेटवर्क 18 मीडिया नेटवर्क, RIL इंडस्ट्रीयल इंफ्रा, हैथवे भवानी केबल शामिल हैं। BSE में केवल रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज का मार्केट कैप 12.84 लाख करोड़ रुपए है।
  • RIL में ऑयल, रिटेल, जियो और पेट्रोकेमिकल सहित अन्य प्रमुख कारोबार शामिल हैं।
  • अदानी ग्रुप की कुल 6 कंपनियां शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट हैं। BSE में अदानी ग्रुप की इन कंपनियों का टोटल मार्केट कैप 3.89 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। इसमें अदानी ग्रीन का मार्केट कैप 1.77 लाख करोड़ रुपए है।

अन्य प्रमुख कारोबार

  • रिलायंस ग्रुप का प्रमुख कारोबार एनर्जी क्षेत्र का है। 2016 में कंपनी ने टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में इंट्री ली। वर्तमान में 35% हिस्सेदारी के साथ मार्केट लीडर है। इसके अलावा RIL रिटेल कारोबार में भी कारोबार को तेजी से बढ़ा रहा है। इसके तहत उसने फ्यूचर ग्रुप के रिटेल बिजनेस का 24 हजार करोड़ रुपए में अधिग्रहण किया है, जिसे CCI ने हाल ही मंजूरी दी है।
  • गौतम अदानी को पोर्ट टायकून कहा जाता है। ये गुजरात के सबसे बड़े मुंद्रा पोर्ट को ऑपरेट करते हैं। साथ ही कोल माइनिंग और अन्य नेचुरल रिसोर्सेस के क्षेत्र में अदानी कारोबार है। गैस और बिजली वितरण, थर्मल पावर, रियल एस्टेट, ग्रॉसरी, एयरपोर्ट और एडिबल ऑयल सेगमेंट में भी ग्रुप की बड़ी हिस्सेदारी है। देश के सबसे व्यस्त मुंबई एयरपोर्ट की 74% हिस्सेदारी अदानी के पास है।

अदानी ग्रुप का फोकस

  • अदानी ग्रुप आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापट्टनम शहर में डेटा सेंटर के लिए अगले 20 सालों में 70 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगी।
  • अदानी इंटरप्राइजेज एयरपोर्ट बिजनेस के विस्तार में अगले 5 सालों में 50 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगा।
  • लंबे इंतजार के बाद 2019 में अदानी ग्रुप को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 16 बिलियन डॉलर का कोल प्रोजेक्ट मामले में जीत हुई थी। इससे सालाना लगभग 6 करोड़ टन कोयला उत्पादन का अनुमान है।
  • अदानी ग्रुप केरल के त्रिवेंद्रम इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के अधिग्रहण पर काम कर रही है। यह अभी राज्य सरकार के साथ विवाद के चलते रुका हुआ है।
  • अदानी ग्रीन एनर्जी ने इसी साल जून में 6 बिलियन डॉलर (44.50 हजार करोड़ रुपए) के पावर प्रोजेक्ट की घोषणा किया है।

रिलायंस ग्रुप का फोकस

  • रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) अमेरिका की ब्रेकथ्रू एनर्जी वेंचर्स लिमिटेड II LP (BEV) में 50 मिलियन डॉलर यानी करीब 372 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगी। RIL ने कहा है कि इस निवेश को लेकर दोनों कंपनियों के बीच समझौता हो गया है। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक बिल गेट्स ब्रेकथ्रू एनर्जी ग्रुप को लीड करते हैं।
  • हाल ही में भारतीय प्रतिस्पर्धा आयोग (CCI) ने रिलायंस और फ्यूचर ग्रुप के डील को मंजूरी मिली है। इसके तहत रिलायंस, फ्यूचर ग्रुप के रिटेल, होलसेल, लॉजिस्टिक्स और वेयर हाउसिंग कारोबार का अधिग्रहण करेगी।
  • 25 सितंबर से 9 नवंबर के बीच RIL ने रिटेल वेंचर में 10% हिस्सेदारी बेचकर 47 हजार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की रकम जुटाई है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें दिल्ली में, महाराष्ट्र में 50 ने जान गंवाई, यह 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें