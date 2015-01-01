पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोर्ड ने दी मंजूरी:बायोकॉन बायोलॉजिक्स में 1,100 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगा गोल्डमैन सैशे, OCD के जरिए मिलेगी पूंजी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
बायोकॉन बायोलॉजिक्स, दवा निर्माता कंपनी बायोकॉन की सब्सिडियरी है। बायोकॉन की चेयरपर्सन किरण मजूमदार शॉ हैं। 
  • 3.94 बिलियन डॉलर की वैल्यू पर किया जाएगा निवेश
  • ग्लोबल मार्केट में उपस्थिति मजबूत करने में मदद मिलेगी

दिग्गज ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंक गोल्डमैन सैशे बायोकॉन बायोलॉजिक्स में 150 मिलियन डॉलर करीब 1,100 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगा। यह निवेश ऑप्शनली कन्वर्टेबल डिबेंचर्स (OCD) के जरिए होगा। इस निवेश को कंपनी के बोर्ड ने अपनी मंजूरी दे दी है। बायोकॉन बायोलॉजिक्स, दवा निर्माता कंपनी बायोकॉन की सब्सिडियरी है। बायोकॉन की चेयरपर्सन किरण मजूमदार शॉ हैं।

3.94 बिलियन डॉलर की वैल्यू पर होगा निवेश

बायोकॉन की ओर से जारी बयान के मुताबिक, यह निवेश बायोकॉन बायोलॉजिक्स की 3.94 बिलियन डॉलर करीब 25 हजार करोड़ रुपए की वैल्यू पर होगा। हालांकि, इसके लिए रेगुलेटरी मंजूरी की जरूरत होगी। OCD एक प्रकार के डेट सिक्युरिटी होती है जो जारीकर्ता (बायोकॉन बायोलॉजिक्स) को ब्याज पर पूंजी जुटाने की अनुमति देता है। इसके तहत कर्ज देने वाले के पास इस डेट को कंपनी की ओर जारी की जाने वाली इक्विटी में बदलने का विकल्प रहता है।

पहले भी 105 मिलियन डॉलर जुटा चुकी है बायोकॉन बायोलॉजिक्स

बायोकॉन बायोलॉजिक्स इस साल की शुरुआत में 105 मिलियन डॉलर का निवेश जुटा चुकी है। यह निवेश ट्रू नॉर्थ और टाटा कैपिटल फंड से जुटाया गया था। कंपनी का कहना है कि गोल्डमैन सैशे से मिलने वाले निवेश से ग्लोबल मार्केट में उपस्थिति मजबूत करने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही शेयर होल्डर्स की वैल्यू क्रिएट करने में मदद मिलेगी।

