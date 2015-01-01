पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदांता ने 59 हजार करोड़ की बोली लगाई:BPCL के प्राइवेटाइजेशन से सरकार को मिल सकता है 45 हजार करोड़ रुपए

मुंबई14 मिनट पहले
अभी बीपीसीएल के शेयर का भाव 400 रुपए है। माना जा रहा है कि इसकी बोली 600 रुपए के आस-पास लगेगी। ऐेसे में वेदांता हो या कोई और कंपनी उसे इसके लिए 64 हजार से 97 हजार करोड़ रुपए की योजना बनानी होगी
  • सरकार बीपीसीएल में 52.98% हिस्सेदारी बेच रही है। इसके लिए सरकार को तीन कंपनियों ने दिलचस्पी दिखाई है
  • वेदांता इतना बड़ा फंड जुटा पाएगी, इसे लेकर विशेषज्ञों को संदेह है। कंपनी की वित्तीय स्थिति पहले से ही ठीक नहीं है

सरकारी तेल कंपनी भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (BPCL) में हिस्सेदारी बेचने से सरकार को 45 हजार करोड़ रुपए मिल सकते हैं। सरकार इसमें 52.98% हिस्सेदारी बेच रही है। इसके लिए सरकार को तीन कंपनियों ने दिलचस्पी दिखाई है। इसमें वेदांता ने 59 हजार करोड रुपए की बोली लगाई है।

वेदांता ने दिखाई है दिलचस्पी

जानकारी के मुताबिक खनन क्षेत्र की दिग्गज कंपनी वेदांता ग्रुप ने 52.98% हिस्सेदारी खरीदने के लिए दिलचस्पी दिखाई है। इस कंपनी को सबसे बड़ा दावेदार माना जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि इसने 59 हजार करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई है। वेदांता इस पैसे को शेयर बाजार और डेट से जुटाएगी। वह कर्ज भी लेगी। वेदांता ने कर्ज लेने के लिए कई बैंकों के साथ बात शुरू की है।

फंड जुटाने में हो सकती है दिक्कत

हालांकि, वेदांता अकेले इतना बड़ा फंड जुटा पाएगी, इसे लेकर विशेषज्ञों को संदेह है। उनका कहना है कि कंपनी की वित्तीय स्थिति पहले से ही ठीक नहीं है। जानकारी के मुताबिक कंपनी एक एंकर बैंक नियुक्त करेगी और इस काम के लिए जेपी मोर्गन (JP Morgan) से बातचीत एडवांस्ड स्टेज में है। पिछले महीने ही Vedanta ने BPCL को खरीदने के लिए एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंट्रेस्ट के लिए बोली लगाया था।

पकड़ मजबूत बनाने की योजना

वेदांता भारत में क्रूड ऑयल में अपनी पकड़ मजबूत बनाने के लिए बीपीसीएल को खरीदने की योजना बना रही है। वेदांता केयर्न इंडिया के जरिये पहले से ही ऑयल और गैस बिजनेस में है। वेदांता ग्रुप BPCL में 75% हिस्सेदारी खरीदने की योजना बना रही है। कंपनी 53% हिस्सेदारी सरकार से खरीदेगी और 22% हिस्सेदारी ओपन ऑफर के तहत खरीदेगी। इसके लिए Vedanta को BPCL के लिए 64 हजार 200 करोड़ रुपए से लेकर 97 हजार 600 करोड़ रुपए की जरूरत पड़ेगी।

बीपीसीएल के शेयर का भाव 400 रुपए

अभी बीपीसीएल के शेयर का भाव 400 रुपए है। माना जा रहा है कि इसकी बोली 600 रुपए के आस-पास लगेगी। ऐेसे में वेदांता हो या कोई और कंपनी उसे इसके लिए 64 हजार से 97 हजार करोड़ रुपए की योजना बनानी होगी। यही कारण है कि वेदांता फंड जुटाने की चुनौतियों के बारे में जानती है, इसलिए अपने इक्विटी पार्टनर्स के साथ BPCL को खरीदना चाहती है।

डिलिस्टिंग में किरकिरी

वैसे हाल में जब वेदांता को डिलिस्ट कराने के लिए इसके चेयरमैन अनिल अग्रवाल ने शेयर धारकों से शेयर खरीदने की योजना बनाई थी तो इसमें उनकी काफी किरकिरी हुई। वे 87 रुपए पर वेदांता को डिलिस्ट कराना चाहते थे जो उनकी योजना फेल हो गई क्योंकि जरूरी शेयरधारकों की संख्या के जितना शेयर नहीं मिला। वेदांता का वही शेयर अब 140 रुपए तक पहुंच गया है। ऐसे में बीपीसीएल में भी अनिल अग्रवाल के लिए एक चुनौती ही है।

