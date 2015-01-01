पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विनिवेश:BPCL में केंद्र सरकार की हिस्सेदारी खरीदने के लिए वेदांता ग्रुप ने जमा की बोली, 52.98% की होनी है बिक्री

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सूत्र के मुताबिक, दिग्गज ग्लोबल कंपनी सऊदी अरामको, टोटल, ब्रिटेन की ब्रिटिश पेट्रोलियम और रूस की रॉसनेट ने भी EoI दाखिल नहीं की है।
  • BPCL के निजीकरण के लिए EoI जमा करने के अंतिम तिथि 16 नवंबर थी
  • सूत्रों का कहना है कि EoI जमा करने वालों में कोई बड़ा नाम शामिल नहीं हैं

वेदांता ग्रुप ने सरकारी कंपनी भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन (BPCL) में सरकार की हिस्सेदारी खरीदने के लिए बोली जमा की है। दरअसल, सरकार बीपीसीएल में 52.98% हिस्सेदारी बेचना चाहती है। इसके लिए एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (EoI) जमा करने की आखिरी तारीख 16 नवंबर थी। इसमें 3-4 कंपनियों ने EoI जमा किया।

प्राइवेट सेक्टर की वेदांता ग्रुप ने बुधवार को बीपीसीएल में हिस्सेदारी की बात कही। क्योंकि, वेदांता अपने कारोबार के साथ सरकारी कंपनी को जोड़कर देख रही है। बीपीसीएल, वर्तमान में देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फ्यूल रिटेलर है।

वेदांता ग्रुप के प्रवक्ता ने अपने बयान में कहा कि बीपीसीएल के लिए वेदांता का एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट कंपनी के मौजूदा ऑयल एंड गैस कारोबार का मूल्यांकन करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि EoI एक शुरुआती चरण है। इससे पहले बीपीसीएल ने कई EoI प्राप्त किए। हालांकि, इसकी जानकारी सार्वजनिक नहीं की गई है।

चार बार बढ़ी है EoI जमा करने की डेडलाइन

BPCL को बेचने की रणनीतिक प्रक्रिया कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण प्रभावित हुई है। इस कारण सरकार को EoI जमा करने की डेडलाइन को चार बार बढ़ाना पड़ा। इससे पहले EoI जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 30 सितंबर थी। उस समय भी कंपनी को उम्मीद के मुताबिक EoI नहीं मिली थीं। कोविड-19 के कारण बिक्री प्रक्रिया प्रभावित होने के बाद सरकार ने ई-मेल के जरिए EoI जमा करने को मंजूरी दी थी।

EoI जमा करने वालों में कोई नामी कंपनी नहीं

BPCL के निजीकरण के लिए EoI जमा करने के अंतिम तिथि सोमवार को ही समाप्त हुई है। इसमें सरकार की 52.98% हिस्सेदारी खरीदने के लिए कई कंपनियों ने EoI जमा की है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि EoI जमा करने वालों में कोई बड़ा नाम शामिल नहीं हैं। सूत्र के मुताबिक, दिग्गज ग्लोबल कंपनी सऊदी अरामको, टोटल, ब्रिटेन की ब्रिटिश पेट्रोलियम और रूस की रॉसनेट ने भी EoI दाखिल नहीं की है।

