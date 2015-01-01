पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Britain Maintains Key Rate At Record Low Of 0 Point 1 Pc Predicts Biggest Recession Of 300 Years

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्लोबल रेट्स:ब्रिटेन ने ब्याज को 0.1% के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर पर कायम रखा, 300 साल की सबसे बड़ी मंदी का जताया अनुमान

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्रिटेन के केंद्रीय बैंक ने कहा कि ब्रिटेन में कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर के बाद लागू हुए लॉकडाउन के कारण अर्थव्यवस्था फिर से दबाव में आ गई है, इसके कारण 2021 की पहली तिमाही में भी ब्रिटेन की GDP का प्रदर्शन अनुमान से ज्यादा खराब रहेगा
  • बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड ने क्वांटिटेटिव ईजिंग बांड खरीदारी कार्यक्रम को भी 1.2 लाख करोड़ डॉलर पर कायम रखा
  • BOI ने चेतावनी दी कि कोरोना संक्रमण के तेजी से बढ़ने के कारण ब्रिटेन को अनुमान से ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंच सकता है

अमेरिका के केंद्रीय बैंक फेडरल रिजर्व द्वारा मुख्य ब्याज दर को जस का तस छोड़े जाने के बाद अब ब्रिटेन के केंद्रीय बैंक बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड (BOI) ने भी गुरुवार को अपनी मुख्य ब्याज दर में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया और इसे 0.1 फीसदी के अब तक रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर पर कायम रखा। केंद्रीय बैंक ने अपने क्वांटिटेटिव ईजिंग बांड खरीदारी कार्यक्रम में भी कोई बदलाव नहीं किया और उसे 895 अरब पाउंड (1.2 लाख करोड़ डॉलर) पर कायम रखा। BOI ने साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के तेजी से बढ़ते मामले के कारण ब्रिटेन को अनुमान से ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंच सकता है।

ब्रिटेन के केंद्रीय बैंक ने कहा कि ब्रिटेन में कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर के बाद लागू हुए लॉकडाउन के कारण अर्थव्यवस्था फिर से दबाव में आ गई है। इसके कारण 2021 की पहली तिमाही में भी ब्रिटेन की GDP का प्रदर्शन अनुमान से ज्यादा खराब रहेगा। पिछले महीने BOI ने कहा था कि 2020 की चौथी तिमाही (अक्टूबर-दिसंबर) में ब्रिटेन दूसरी बार मंदी में फंस सकता है।

दिसंबर तिमाही में 1% से ज्यादा गिर सकती है ब्रिटेन की GDP

BOI ने कहा कि दिसंबर तिमाही में GDP में 1 फीसदी से ज्यादा गिरावट रह सकती है। इसका मतलब यह है कि 2020 में GDP 2019 के मुकाबले 11 फीसदी घट सकती है। यदि ऐसा होता है तो यह ब्रिटेन के लिए यह 300 साल की सबसे बड़ी मंदी होगी।

US फेड ने अपनी मुख्य दर को 0-0.25% के रेंज में कायम रखा

गौरतलब है कि बुधवार को अमेरिका के केंद्रीय बैंक फेडरल रिजर्व ने भी मुख्य ब्याज दर में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया था। फेडरल ओपन मार्केट कमेटी (FOMC) ने अपने बेंचमार्क रेट को 0% से 0.25% के दोयरे में कायम रखा। फेड ने साथ ही संकेत दिया कि वैक्सीनेशन मुहिम के बीच रिकवरी के दूसरी चरण को सहयोग करने के लिए वह अपनी दर को 2023 तक शून्य के करीब ही रखेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतोमर बोले - 1962 की जंग में देश के खिलाफ खड़े लोग किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे, उनकी भाषा भी 1962 वाली - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें