रिपोर्ट:2030 से नई पेट्रोल-डीजल कारों की बिक्री पर बैन लगा सकता है ब्रिटेन, अगले सप्ताह हो सकती है घोषणा

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्रिटेन में बिकने वाली नई कारों में पेट्रोल-डीजल कारों की हिस्सेदारी 73.6% है।
  • एनवायरमेंटल पॉलिसी की स्पीच में घोषणा कर सकते हैं पीएम
  • अभी बैन लगाने के लिए 2035 की डेडलाइन तय की गई है

ब्रिटेन 2030 से नई पेट्रोल-डीजल कारों की बिक्री पर बैन लगाने की योजना बना रहा है। ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन अगले सप्ताह इसकी घोषणा कर सकते हैं। यदि ऐसा होता है तो यह बैन पहले तय की गई योजना से पांच साल पहले लागू हो जाएगा।

2040 से बैन करने की योजना थी

ग्रीन हाउस गैसों को कम करने के प्रयासों के तहत ब्रिटेन 2040 से नई पेट्रोल-डीजल कारों की बिक्री पर बैन लगाना चाहता था। लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री जॉनसन ने इसी साल फरवरी में इसके लिए 2035 की डेडलाइन तय की थी। इंडस्ट्री और सरकारी सूत्रों के हवाले से फाइनेंशियल टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि जॉनसन अब इस डेडलाइन को बदलकर 2030 करना चाहते हैं। इसकी घोषणा अगले सप्ताह एनवायरमेंटल पॉलिसी की स्पीच में की जा सकती है।

हाइब्रिड कारों को मिल सकती है छूट

फाइनेंशियल टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, हाईब्रिड कारों को इस बैन से छूट मिल सकती है। हाईब्रिड कारें इलेक्ट्रिक और फॉसिल फ्यूल के मिश्रण से चलती है और 2035 तक बेची जा सकती हैं। हालांकि, हाउनिंग स्ट्रीट की प्रवक्ता ने इस रिपोर्ट पर कोई भी प्रतिक्रिया देने से इनकार कर दिया है। BBC ने भी एक ऐसी ही रिपोर्ट प्रकाशित की है। हालांकि, इस रिपोर्ट में किसी भी सूत्र की जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

नई बिक्री में पेट्रोल-डीजल कारों की 73.6% हिस्सेदारी

इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े सूत्रों के मुताबिक, ब्रिटेन में बिकने वाली नई कारों में पेट्रोल-डीजल कारों की हिस्सेदारी 73.6% है। वहीं, पूरी तरह से इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल की बिक्री मात्र 5.5% है। शेष बिक्री में हाईब्रिड वाहनों की हिस्सेदारी है। सामान्य तौर पर इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल काफी महंगे होते हैं।

