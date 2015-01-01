पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सबसे बड़ी फार्मा डील:ब्रिटेन की एस्ट्राजेनेका ने अमेरिका की दवा कंपनी अलेक्सियन को खरीदा, 39 बिलियन डॉलर में हुआ सौदा

यह सौदा ऐसे समय में हुआ है जब एक सप्ताह पहले ही एस्ट्राजेनेका की कोविड-19 वैक्सीन का रिसर्च रिजल्ट जारी हुआ है।
  • इस सौदे से एस्ट्राजेनेका को नए सेगमेंट में कदम रखने में मदद मिलेगी
  • अलेक्सियन के शेयर होल्डर्स को कैश और इक्विटी शेयर रिवॉर्ड मिलेंगे

ब्रिटेन की एस्ट्राजेनेका अमेरिका की दवा कंपनी अलेक्सियन फार्मास्युटिकल्स को खरीदने जा रही है। यह सौदा 39 बिलियन डॉलर करीब 2.87 लाख करोड़ रुपए में हुआ है। इसको अब तक की सबसे बड़ी फार्मा डील बताया जा रहा है। इस सौदे से एस्ट्राजेनेका को रेयर-डिसीज और इम्यूनोलॉजी ड्रग सेगमेंट में दांव लगाने में मदद मिलेगी।

एक सप्ताह पहले ही आया है कोविड-19 वैक्सीन का रिजल्ट

यह सौदा ऐसे समय में हुआ है जब एक सप्ताह पहले ही एस्ट्राजेनेका की कोविड-19 वैक्सीन का रिसर्च रिजल्ट जारी हुआ है। रिजल्ट में एस्ट्राजेनेका की वैक्सीन को 90% प्रभावी बताया गया है। एस्ट्राजेनेका की प्रतिद्वंदी कंपनी फाइजर ने भी ब्रिटेन में अपनी वैक्सीन लॉन्च कर दी है। फाइजर की वैक्सीन को अमेरिका में इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी भी मिल चुकी है।

अलेक्सियन के शेयर होल्डर्स को कैश और इक्विटी शेयर मिलेंगे

ब्रिटेन की कंपनी ने कहा कि अलेक्सियन के शेयर होल्डर्स को 60 डॉलर कैश और 115 डॉलर प्रति शेयर की वैल्यू वाले एस्ट्राजेनेका के शेयर मिलेंगे। यह रिवार्ड ब्रिटेन में ट्रेडिड सामान्य शेयर या डॉलर के प्रभुत्व वाले अमेरिकी डिपॉजिटरी शेयर्स की वैल्यू के अनुसार मिलेगा।

इम्यूनोलॉजी डेवलपमेंट में तेजी का अवसर

मीडिया से बातचीत में एस्ट्राजेनेका के CEO पास्कल सेरिऑट ने कहा कि इस सौदे से इम्यूनोलॉजी डेवलपमेंट में तेजी लाने का अवसर पैदा होगा। इसके जरिए हम बीमारियों, फिजिशियन और मरीजों के एक नए सेगमेंट में एंट्री करने में मदद मिलेगी। इस सेगमेंट में अभी तक कंपनी की पहुंच नहीं है। अलेक्सियन की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली दवा सोलारिस है जो रेयर इम्यून डिसऑर्डर के खिलाफ इस्तेमाल की जाती है।

