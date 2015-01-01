पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयर मार्केट LIVE:चौतरफा खरीदारी से बाजार रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर, सेंसेक्स 46500 और निफ्टी 13600 के पार

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
बाजार में चौतरफा खरीदारी से बाजार रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। सेंसेक्स 306.60 अंक ऊपर 46,569.77 पर और निफ्टी 87.60 अंक ऊपर 13,655.45 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। तेजी के चलते BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का टोटल मार्केट कैप भी 184.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है। निफ्टी​ में M&M और ONGC के शेयर 2-2% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। सुबह सेंसेक्स 310.14 अंक ऊपर 46,573.31 पर और निफ्टी 95.25 अंक ऊपर 13,663.10 पर खुला।

एशियाई बाजारों में बिकवाली

अमेरिकी बाजारों में तेजी का असर आज एशियाई बाजारों में भी नजर आ रहा। इसमें हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स 229 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 26,436 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 75 अंक ऊपर 26,763 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसके अलावा चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स भी 6 अंकों की हल्की बढ़त के साथ 3,373 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

मंगलवार को बाजार में रही सुस्ती

कल सेंसेक्स 9.71 अंक ऊपर 46,263.17 पर और निफ्टी 9.70 अंक ऊपर 13,567.85 पर बंद हुआ था। इसके अलावा निफ्टी ऑटो और मेटल इंडेक्स भी बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए थे। मंगलवार को निफ्टी इंडेक्स के टॉप गेनर फाइनेंशियल शेयर रहे। निफ्टी इंडेक्स में बजाज फाइनेंस का शेयर 5% ऊपर बंद हुआ था। बजाज फिनसर्व ​​​​​के शेयरों में भी 4% की तेजी रही। दूसरी ओर FMCG सेक्टर में गिरावट के चलते नेस्ले इंडिया और HUL के शेयरों में 2-2% से ज्यादा की गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी।

यूरोप के बाजारों में तेजी

कल यूरोपियन मार्केट में खरीदारी रही। जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स भी 139 अंक ऊपर 13,362 पर बंद हुआ था। हालांकि, फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स फ्लैट 5,530 पर बंद हुआ था। लेकिन ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 18 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 6,513 पर बंद हुआ था।

अमेरिकी बाजारों में तेजी

अमेरिका में कोविड-19 से संबंधित राहत पैकेज का ऐलान जल्द हो सकता है। कल US सीनेट मेजॉरिटी लीडर मिच मैक्कनेल ने कहा कि सहमति बनते ही इस पर जल्द समझौता होगा। इससे मंगलवार को अमेरिकी बाजारों में शानदार तेजी देखने को मिली। डाउ जोंस इंडेक्स 1.13% की बढ़त के साथ 337 अंक ऊपर 30,199 पर बंद हुआ था। S&P 500 इंडेक्स भी 47 अंक ऊपर 3,694 पर बंद हुआ था। इसके अलावा नैस्डैक इंडेक्स भी 155 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 12,595 पर बंद हुआ।

09:15 AM BSE सेंसेक्स 310.14 अंक ऊपर 46,573.31 पर और निफ्टी 95.25 अंक ऊपर 13,663.10 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

