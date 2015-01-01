पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयर मार्केट LIVE:बाजार की शुरुआत रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर; सेंसेक्स 46774 पर खुला, मेटल और ऑटो शेयरों में खरीदारी

मुंबई16 मिनट पहले
बढ़त के साथ खुला बाजार फ्लैट कारोबार कर रहा है। सेंसेक्स 24.17 अंक ऊपर 46,690.63 पर और निफ्टी 12.05 अंक ऊपर 13,694.75 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। बाजार में IT शेयरों में भारी बिकवाली है। दूसरी ओर मेटल और ऑटो शेयरों में खरीदारी है। बाजार में बढ़त के चलते BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 185 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है। सुबह सेंसेक्स 107.86 अंक ऊपर 46,774.32 पर और निफ्टी 30.85 अंक ऊपर 13,713.55 पर खुला।

एशियाई बाजारों में हल्की बढ़त

आज एशियाई बाजारों हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स 69 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 26,530 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 16 अंक ऊपर 26,774 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसके अलावा चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स भी 21 अंकों की तेजी के साथ 3,388 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

बुधवार को बाजार में रिकॉर्ड तेजी

कल सेंसेक्स 403.29 अंकों की शानदार बढ़त के साथ 46,666.46 पर और निफ्टी 114.85 अंकों की उछाल के साथ 13,682.70 पर बंद हुआ था। क्लोजिंग के लिहाज से दोनों इंडेक्स का यह अबतक का हाईएस्ट लेवल है। हालांकि, कारोबार के दौरान सेंसेक्स ने 46,704.97 और निफ्टी ने 13,692.35 के स्तर को टच किया था, जो दोनों इंडेक्स का ऑलटाइम हाई लेवल है। बुधवार को निफ्टी​ में हिंडाल्को और भारती एयरटेल के शेयर 2-2% ऊपर बंद हुए थे। वहीं, ICICI बैंक का शेयर और इंडसइंड बैंक के शेयर 1-1% की गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए थे।

यूरोप के बाजारों में तेजी

कल यूरोपियन मार्केट में खरीदारी देखने को मिली। जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स 203 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 13,566 पर बंद हुआ था। फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स 17 अंक ऊपर 5,547 पर बंद हुआ था। इसके अलावा ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स भी 57 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 6,570 पर बंद हुआ था।

अमेरिकी बाजारों में फ्लैट कारोबार

बुधवार को अमेरिकी बाजार फ्लैट बंद हुए। S&P 500 इंडेक्स 6 अंक ऊपर 3,701 पर बंद हुआ था। इसके अलावा नैस्डैक इंडेक्स भी 63 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 12,658 पर बंद हुआ था। वहीं, डाउ जोंस इंडेक्स 0.15% की गिरावट के साथ 44 अंक नीचे 30,154 पर बंद हुआ था।

09:15 AM BSE सेंसेक्स 107.86 अंक ऊपर 46,774.32 पर और निफ्टी 30.85 अंक ऊपर 13,713.55 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

