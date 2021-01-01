पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  BSE NSE Sensex Today, Stock Market Latest Update: February 3 Share Market, Trade BSE, Nifty, Sensex Live News Updates

शेयर मार्केट LIVE:BSE सेंसेक्स पहली बार 50,200 अंकों के पार, बजट के तीसरे दिन भी बाजार में बढ़त जारी

मुंबई38 मिनट पहले
शेयर बाजार में बजट के दिन से शुरु तेजी लगातार जारी है। BSE सेंसेक्स सुबह 50,231.06 पर खुला। यह इंडेक्स का अब तक का सबसे ऊंचा स्तर है। इससे पहले 21 जनवरी को इंडेक्स ने पहली बार 50,184 को छुआ था। खास बात यह है कि फरवरी में सेंसेक्स दूसरी बार 50 हजार के स्तर को पार किया है। इससे पहले 2 फरवरी को भी इंडेक्स ने कारोबार के दौरान 50,154 को छुआ था। फिलहाल इंडेक्स 198 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 49,995.84 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। निफ्टी 63.25 अंक ऊपर 14,711.10 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

लिस्टेड कंपनियों का कुल मार्केट कैप भी बढ़कर 197.80 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। यह मंगलवार को 196.60 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। एक्सचेंज पर 2,194 शेयरों में कारोबार हो रहा है। 1,409 शेयरों में बढ़त और 681 में गिरावट हैं। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा फार्मा और IT शेयरों में बढ़त है। NSE पर निफ्टी फार्मा इंडेक्स 2.44% और IT इंडेक्स 1.42% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहे हैं।

सबसे बड़े प्राइवेट बैंक पर RBI की सख्ती

देश में निजी क्षेत्र के सबसे बड़े बैंक HDFC बैंक की डिजिटल सर्विस को लेकर नया मामला सामने आया है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने बैंक के IT इंफ्रा के ऑडिट के लिए प्रोफेशनल ऑडिट कंपनी की नियुक्त कर दी है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि हाल में बैंक का IT प्लेटफॉर्म कई बार बंद हो गया था।

RIL-फ्यूचर डील पर हाई कोर्ट की रोक
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने फ्यूचर रिटेल और रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के बीच हुए सौदे पर फिलहाल रोक लगा दी है कोर्ट ने फ्यूचर ग्रुप को इस सौदे में यथास्थिति बनाए रखने का आदेश दिया है। अमेरिका की दिग्गज ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन के विरोध के कारण हाईकोर्ट ने यह फैसला सुनाया है।

वैश्विक बाजारों में बढ़त, अमेरिकी और यूरोप में सबसे ज्यादा तेजी
बुधवार को वैश्विक बाजारों में बढ़त दर्ज की जा रही है। कोरिया का कोस्पी इंडेक्स 0.19%, जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 0.73% और ऑस्ट्रेलिया का ऑल ऑर्डिनरीज इंडेक्स 0.96% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर, हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स 0.86% फिसल गया है। इससे पहले अमेरिकी बाजारों में डाओ जोंस, नैस्डैक और S&P 500 इंडेक्स 1-1% से ज्यादा की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए थे। यूरोप के बाजार में ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 0.78%, जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स 1.56% और फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स 1.86% ऊपर बंद हुए थे।

2 फरवरी को सेंसेक्स 2.46% चढ़ा था
मंगलवार को सेंसेक्स 1197 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 49,797.72 पर और निफ्टी 366 अंक ऊपर 14,647.85 पर बंद हुआ था। पॉजिटिव बजट के चलते बढ़त का यह लगातार दूसरा दिन था। इस दौरान सेंसेक्स 3500 अंक चढ़ा। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा निफ्टी बैंक इंडेक्स दो दिन में करीब 12% और ऑटो इंडेक्स 8% चढ़े हैं। नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (NSE) के प्रॉविजनल डेटा के मुताबिक 2 फरवरी को विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशकों (FII) ने 6,181.56 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर खरीदे। वहीं, घरेलू संस्थागत निवेशकों (DII) ने 2,035.2 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे।

शेयर मार्केट लाइव अपडेट...
09:27 AM निफ्टी फार्मा इंडेक्स में 2.36% की बढ़त है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा डॉ. रेड्डीज का शेयर 4.34% बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स - NSE
09:23 AM सेंसेक्स में शामिल 30 में से 18 शेयर बढ़त और 12 शेयर गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। इसमें डॉ. रेड्डीज का शेयर सबसे ज्यादा 4.89% की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। वहीं, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक का शेयर 1.44% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स -BSE
09:15 AM सेंसेक्स 433 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 50,231.06 पर खुला। यह इंडेक्स का ऑलटाइम हाई लेवल है। इसी तरह निफ्टी भी 107.9 अंक ऊपर 14,754.90 पर खुला।
दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

