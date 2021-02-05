पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयर मार्केट LIVE:पहली बार सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार अंकों के पार, सबसे ज्यादा बैंकिंग शेयरों में खरीदारी

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
रिजर्व बैंक की बैठक से पहले शेयर बाजार में जबरदस्त बढ़त है। पहली बार सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार अंकों के पार पहुंच गए। बाजार की बढ़त में सबसे ज्यादा सरकारी बैंकों के शेयरों में खरीदारी हो रही है। इसके चलते निफ्टी PSU इंडेक्स यानी सरकारी बैंकों का इंडेक्स 6.77% की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। इसमें SBI के शेयर में सबसे ज्यादा 13% की बढ़त है।

सुबह 09:40 बजे सेंसेक्स 355 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 50,969.37 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसमें SBI, इंडसइंड बैंक सहित सभी टॉप 5 बढ़ने वाले शेयर बैंकिंग शेयर हैं। इसी तरह निफ्टी इंडेक्स भी 84.70 अंक ऊपर 14,980.35 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

नीचे दिए ग्राफिक से समझिए बाजार के प्रमुख इंडेक्स में सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ने और गिरने वाले शेयर...

एक्सचेंज पर 62% शेयरों में बढ़त

एक्सचेंज पर 2,209 शेयरों में कारोबार हो रहा है। 1,362 शेयरों में बढ़त और 750 गिरावट है। इसमें 204 शेयर एक साल के सबसे ऊंचे स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहे हैं। रिकॉर्ड बढ़त के चलते लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 201.44 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है।

आज बैंकों के ब्याज दरों पर RBI करेगा ऐलान
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की मौद्रिक नीति (MPC) का ऐलान शुक्रवार को होगा। बुधवार से शुरू तीन दिन की बैठक के बाद आज रेपो रेट, रिवर्स रेपो रेट सहित अन्य ब्याज दरों पर फैसला लिया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को RBI गवर्नर शक्तिकांता दास सुबह 10 बजे बैठक के निर्णय की जानकारी सार्वजनिक करेंगे। इस समय रेपो रेट 4 फीसदी के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर पर है।

ब्रिटानिया, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा सहित 127 अन्य के आज आएंगे नतीजे
शुक्रवार को ब्रिटानिया इंडस्ट्रीज, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा, पंजाब नेशनल बैंक, आदित्य बिरला कैपिटल, फ्यूचर कंज्यूमर, फोर्टिस हेल्थकेयर, गुजरात गैस, फाइजर, शिपिंग कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया सहित 127 कंपनियां दिसंबर तिमाही के नतीजे पेश करेंगी।

वैश्विक बाजारों में गिरावट
शुक्रवार को वैश्विक बाजारों में बढ़त दर्ज की जा रही है। कोरिया का कोस्पी इंडेक्स 0.47%, जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 1.30% और ऑस्ट्रेलिया का ऑल ऑर्डिनरीज इंडेक्स 0.97% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहे हैं। इसी तरह हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स 0.76% और चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स 0.61% भी बढ़त में हैं। इससे पहले अमेरिकी बाजारों में डाओ जोंस, नैस्डैक और S&P 500 इंडेक्स 1-1% से ज्यादा की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए थे। इसके अलावा यूरोप के बाजारों में सपाट कारोबार बंद हुए थे।

कल पहली बार लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 200 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार हुआ
गुरुवार को BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का कुल मार्केट कैप 200.47 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। बाजार के प्रमुख इंडेक्स भी रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बंद हुए। इसमें सेंसेक्स 358 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 50,614.29 पर और निफ्टी 105 अंक ऊपर 14,895.65 पर बंद हुआ था। बाजार की बढ़त में सरकारी बैंक और FMCG सेक्टर के शेयर सबसे आगे रहे थे। नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (NSE) के प्रोविजनल डेटा के मुताबिक विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशकों (FII) ने कल नेट 1,936.74 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर खरीदे थे। वहीं, घरेलू संस्थागत निवेशकों ने 768.55 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे थे।

शेयर मार्केट लाइव अपडेट...

09:33 AM सेंसेक्स 425 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 51,039.94 पर और निफ्टी 118 अंक ऊपर 15,014.15 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:32 AM निफ्टी PSU बैंक इंडेक्स यानी सरकारी बैंक इंडेक्स में 8% की बढ़त है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा SBI के शेयर में 13% की बढ़त है। इंडियन बैंक का शेयर 11% की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स -NSE
सोर्स -NSE

09:28 AM BSE सेंसेक्स में शामिल 30 में से 23 शेयर बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। SBI के शेयर में सबसे ज्यादा 10% की बढ़त है। वहीं, 7 शेयरों में गिरावट हैं। इसमें पावर ग्रिड और महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के शेयर 1-1% की गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं।

सोर्स -BSE
सोर्स -BSE

09:15 AM सेंसेक्स 417.1 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ रिकॉर्ड 51,031.39 पर और निफ्टी 56.95 अंक ऊपर 14,952.60 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

