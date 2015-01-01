पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • BSE NSE Sensex Today, Stock Market Latest Update: November 10 Share Market, Trade BSE, Nifty, Sensex Live News Updates

शेयर मार्केट LIVE:दिवाली धमाका; सेंसेक्स 128 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 42700 के पार, निफ्टी भी 12500 स्तर पर पहुंचा

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
  • बीएसई में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 165 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है
  • कल सेंसेक्स 704 अंक ऊपर 42,597 पर और निफ्टी 197 अंक ऊपर 12,461 पर बंद हुआ था

बाजार लगातार सातवें दिन तेजी के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। बीएसई सेंसेक्स 128.39 अंक ऊपर 42,725.82 और निफ्टी 29.85 अंक ऊपर 12,490.90 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। बाजार की तेजी को बैंकिंग शेयर लीड कर रहे हैं। बैंक इंडेक्स में 444 अंकों की बढ़त है। बाजार में मेटल, ऑटो और आईटी शेयर गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं।

निफ्टी में आईसीआईसीआई बैंक का शेयर 3% से ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। टाटा मोटर्स और एसबीआई के शेयर भी 2-2 फीसदी ऊपर कारोबार कर रहे हैं। जबकि टेक महिंद्रा का शेयर 4% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है। इंफोसिस और एचसीएल टेक के शेयर 3-3 फीसदी नीचे कारोबार कर रहे हैं। टीसीएस और विप्रो के शेयर 2-2 फीसदी नीचे कारोबार कर रहे हैं। सुबह बीएसई सेंसेक्स 361.82 अंक ऊपर 42,959.25 पर और निफ्टी 95.35 अंक ऊपर 12,556.40 पर खुला था।

एशियाई बाजारों में बढ़त

मंगलवार को एशियाई बाजारों में जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 185 अंक ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स 252 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। इसके अलावा चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स भी 0.12% की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोमवार को बाजार का हाल

कल सेंसेक्स 704.37 अंक यानी 1.68% ऊपर 42,597.43 पर और निफ्टी 197.50 अंक यानी 1.61% ऊपर 12,461.05 पर बंद हुआ था। कारोबारी सत्र के दौरान सेंसेक्स 42,645.33 पर और निफ्टी 12,474.05 के स्तर पर पहुंचा, जो दोनों इंडेक्स का सर्वोच्च स्तर है। इससे पहले जनवरी माह में सेंसेक्स ने 42,273.87 और निफ्टी ने 12,430.50 के स्तर पर पहुंचकर इंट्राडे न्यू हाई बनाया था। बाजार में शानदार बढ़त की बड़ी वजह अमेरिका में डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के जो बाइडेन की जीत है। इससे अमेरिकी वायदा बाजार और एशियाई बाजारों में भी बढ़त को सहारा मिला। बीएसई में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 165.67 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों में रही तेजी
कोरोना वैक्सीन की खबर से सोमवार को दुनियाभर के बाजारों में बढ़त देखने को मिली। अमेरिकी बाजार डाउ जोंस 2.95% की बढ़त के साथ 834.57 अंक ऊपर 29,158 पर बंद हुआ था। एसएंडपी 500 इंडेक्स भी 1.17% की बढ़त के साथ 41.06 पॉइंट ऊपर 3,550.50 पर बंद हुआ था। जबकि नैस्डैक इंडेक्स 2.16% की गिरावट के साथ 260.96 अंक नीचे 11,830.40 पर बंद हुआ था।

यूरोप के बाजारों में भी तेजी

कल यूरोपियन मार्केट में भी शानदार तेजी देखने को मिली। ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 4.67% ऊपर 6,186.29 पर बंद हुआ था। फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स 7.57% की बढ़त के साथ 5,336.32 पर बंद हुआ था। सोमवार को जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स भी 4.94% ऊपर 13,096 पर बंद हुआ था।

09:34 AM बीएसई ऑटो इंडेक्स में शामिल 15 में से 11 कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजी और चार के शेयरों में गिरावट है।

09:31 AM निफ्टी बैंक इंडेक्स में 501 अंकों की बढ़त है। आईसीआईसीआई बैंक का शेयर 3% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। एचडीएफसी बैंक और एसबीआई के शेयरों में 2-2 फीसदी की बढ़त है।

सोर्स - एनएसई
09:17 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स में शामिल 22 कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजी और आठ के शेयरों में गिरावट है। इंडेक्स में इंडसइंड बैंक का शेयर 3% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स - बीएसई
09:16 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स 313.01 अंक ऊपर 42,910.44 पर और निफ्टी 66.10 अंक ऊपर 12,527.15 पर कारोबार कर रहे हैं।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

