शेयर मार्केट LIVE:लगातार आठवें कारोबारी दिन बाजार में तेजी, सेंसेक्स 300+ अंकों की बढ़त के साथ पहली बार 43600 के पार पहुंचा

मुंबई3 मिनट पहले
  • बीएसई में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 167 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है
  • कल सेंसेक्स 680 अंक ऊपर 43,277 पर और निफ्टी 170 अंक ऊपर 12,631 पर बंद हुआ था

आज लगातार आठवें कारोबारी दिन बाजार में शानदार बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। बीएसई सेंसेक्स 350.85 अंक ऊपर 43,628.50 पर और निफ्टी 95.65 अंक ऊपर 12,727.75 पर पहली बार पहुंचा है। एक समय सेंसेक्स 43,675.59 के स्तर को भी टच किया था। बाजार की तेजी को बैंकिंग और ऑटो शेयर लीड कर रहे हैं।

स्टॉक्स अपडेट

निफ्टी में गेल और हीरो मोटोकॉर्प के शेयर 3-3 फीसदी ऊपर कारोबार कर रहे हैं। कोटक बैंक और महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के शेयर भी 2-2 फीसदी से ज्यादा की तेजी के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। जबकि, इंडसइंड बैंक और हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर के शेयर 1-1 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। सुबह सेंसेक्स 166.41 अंक ऊपर 43,444.06 पर और निफ्टी 49.50 अंक ऊपर 12,680.60 पर खुला था।

एशियाई बाजारों का हाल

आज एशियाई बाजारों में जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 476 अंक ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स भी हल्की बढ़त के साथ 26,316.50 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसके अलावा चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स भी 3,363.07 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

मंगलवार को बाजार में रिकॉर्ड तेजी

कोरोना वैक्सीन की खबर से मंगलवार को बाजार लगातार सातवें दिन रिकॉर्ड बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ था। कल बीएसई सेंसेक्स 680.22 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ पहली बार 43,277.65 पर बंद हुआ था। हालांकि, यह एक समय 43 हजार 316 के स्तर तक भी चला गया था। निफ्टी भी पहली बार 12,631.10 स्तर पर बंद हुआ था।

बाजार की तेजी को बैंकिंग शेयरों ने लीड किया। बैंक इंडेक्स 1071 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ था। वहीं, आईटी शेयरों में गिरावट देखने को मिली और इंडेक्स 841 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ बंद हुआ था। कल बजाज फाइनेंस का शेयर 9% की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ था। जबकि टेक महिंद्रा, सिप्ला और टेक महिंद्रा के शेयर 5-5 फीसदी नीचे बंद हुए थे।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों में रही तेजी

मंगलवार को दुनियाभर के बाजारों में बढ़त देखने को मिली। अमेरिकी बाजार डाउ जोंस 0.90% की बढ़त के साथ 262.95 अंक ऊपर 29,420.90 पर बंद हुआ था। जबकि, एसएंडपी 500 इंडेक्स 0.14% की गिरावट के साथ 4.97 पॉइंट नीचे 3,545.53 पर बंद हुआ था। नैस्डैक इंडेक्स भी 1.74% की गिरावट के साथ 206.10 अंक नीचे 11,624.30 पर बंद हुआ था।

हालांकि, कल यूरोपियन मार्केट में तेजी देखने को मिली। ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 1.79% ऊपर 6,296.85 पर बंद हुआ था। फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स 1.55% की बढ़त के साथ 5,418.97 पर बंद हुआ था। मंगलवार को जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स भी 0.51% ऊपर 13,163.10 पर बंद हुआ था।

09:30 AM बैंकेक्स इंडेक्स में शामिल 10 में से आठ के शेयर बढ़त और दो के शेयर गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। इंडेक्स में कोटक बैंक का शेयर 2% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:28 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स इंडेक्स में शामिल 30 में से 24 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। जबकि छह कंपनियों के शेयर गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा का शेयर 3% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स - बीएसई
09:15 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स 166.41 अंक ऊपर 43,444.06 पर और निफ्टी 49.50 अंक ऊपर 12,680.60 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

