शेयर मार्केट LIVE:सेंसेक्स में 90 और निफ्टी में 31 अंकों की गिरावट, राहत पैकेज पर वित्त मंत्री 12:30 बजे करेंगी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

मुंबई2 मिनट पहले
  • बाजार की गिरावट को बैंकिंग शेयर लीड कर रहे हैं
  • बीएसई में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 167 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है

दिवाली से पहले सरकार एक और राहत पैकेज का ऐलान कर सकती है। इस पर आज दोपहर 12:30 बजे वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगी। इसका असर गुरुवार को बाजार पर भी नजर आ रहा है। बीएसई सेंसेक्स 90.19 अंक नीचे 43,503.48 पर और निफ्टी 31.80 अंक नीचे 12,717.35 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। बैंकिंग शेयर दबाव में कारोबार कर रहा है, जो बाजार की गिरावट को लीड कर रहे हैं।

स्टॉक्स अपडेट

निफ्टी में सरकारी कंपनी कोल इंडिया का शेयर 2% से ज्यादा की गिरावट है। एचडीएफसी, इंडसइंड बैंक, कोटक बैंक और एसबीआई के शेयरों में 1-1 फीसदी से ज्यादा की गिरावट है। जबकि श्री सीमेंट, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा और हिंडाल्को के शेयर 1-1 फीसदी ऊपर कारोबार कर रहे हैं। सुबह सेंसेक्स 301.78 अंक नीचे 43,291.89 पर और निफ्टी 47 अंक नीचे 12,702.15 पर खुला था।

आज एशियाई बाजारों का हाल

आज एशियाई बाजारों में जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 110 अंक ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। जबकि हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स हल्की गिरावट के साथ 26,175.70 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। इसके अलावा चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स भी गिरावट के साथ 3,335.20 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

बुधवार को बाजार में रिकॉर्ड तेजी

कल लगातार 8वें दिन बाजार बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ था। सेंसेक्स 316.02 अंक ऊपर 43,593.67 पर और निफ्टी 118.05 अंक ऊपर 12,749.15 के रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बंद हुआ था। एक समय सेंसेक्स ने 43,708.47 स्तर को भी टच किया था, जो इंडेक्स का सर्वोच्च स्तर (इंट्राडे) भी है। बुधवार को बाजार की बढ़त को फार्मा और मेटल शेयरों ने लीड किया था। कल हिंडाल्को का शेयर 8% ऊपर बंद हुआ था। जबकि, इंडसइंड बैंक का शेयर 5% नीचे बंद हुआ था।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों में रही तेजी

बुधवार को दुनियाभर के बाजारों में बढ़त देखने को मिली। अमेरिकी बाजार में एसएंडपी 500 इंडेक्स 0.77% की बढ़त के साथ 27.13 पॉइंट ऊपर 3,572.66 पर बंद हुआ था। नैस्डैक इंडेक्स भी 2.31% की बढ़त के साथ 268.64 अंक ऊपर 11,892.90 पर बंद हुआ था। जबकि, डाउ जोंस इंडेक्स 23.29 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 29,397.60 पर बंद हुआ था।

कल यूरोपियन मार्केट में भी तेजी देखने को मिली। ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 1.35% ऊपर 6,382.10 पर बंद हुआ था। फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स 0.48% की बढ़त के साथ 5,445.21 पर बंद हुआ था। बुधवार को जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स भी 0.40% ऊपर 13,216.20 पर बंद हुआ था।

09:30 AM निफ्टी आईटी इंडेक्स में 245 अंकों की बढ़त है। इंडेक्स में एंफेसिस का शेयर 3% से ज्यादा की बढ़त के सात कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स -एनएसई
सोर्स -एनएसई

09:29 AM बीएसई बैंकिंग इंडेक्स में शामिल सभी 10 बैंकों के शेयर गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:27 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स इंडेक्स में शामिल 17 कंपनियों के शेयर तेजी और 13 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स - बीएसई
सोर्स - बीएसई

09:15 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स 301.78 अंक नीचे 43,291.89 पर और निफ्टी 47 अंक नीचे 12,702.15 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

