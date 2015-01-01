पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयर मार्केट LIVE:बाजार में हल्की गिरावट; सेंसेक्स 43900 पर पहुंचा, लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक का शेयर भी 20% नीचे फिसला

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का टोटल मार्केट कैप 170 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है
  • BSE में अदानी गैस का शेयर 13% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है

हफ्ते के दूसरे कारोबारी दिन बाजार में हल्की गिरावट है। सेंसेक्स 35.60 अंक नीचे 43,917.11 पर और निफ्टी 7.15 अंक नीचे 12,867.05 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। बाजार की बढ़त को आईटी और मेटल शेयर लीड कर रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर ,बैंकिंग और ऑटो शेयर बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं। लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के शेयर में लोअर सर्किट लग गया है। शेयर BSE में 20% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है।

स्टॉक्स अपडेट

निफ्टी में बीपीसीएल का शेयर 2% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है। ब्रिटानिया, नेस्ले इंडिया और हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर के शेयर में भी 1-1 फीसदी की गिरावट है। इंडेक्स में टाटा मोटर्स का शेयर 3% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। एसबीआई, अदानी पोर्ट और महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के शेयरों में भी 2-2 फीसदी की तेजी है। एलएंडटी का शेयर भी 1% से ज्यादा की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

2021 में सेंसेक्स पहुंच सकता है 50 हजार के पार

गोल्डमैन शैस के बाद अब मॉर्गन स्टैनली ने भी बाजार में शानदार तेजी की उम्मीद है। मॉर्गन स्टैनली ने दिसंबर 2021 तक सेंसेक्स के 50 हजार तक पहुंचने का अनुमान दिया है। उसके मुताबिक 2021 के दौरान लार्ज कैप शेयरों का प्रदर्शन बेहतर रह सकता है। बुल केस सिनेरियो पर मॉर्गन स्टैनली ने कहा कि सेंसेक्स 30% की बढ़त के साथ 59 हजार तक पहुंच सकता है। वहीं, बियर केस सिनेरियो में फर्म का कहना है कि अगर महामारी का प्रकोप बढ़ता है तो सेंसेक्स 37 हजार के स्तर पर आ सकता है।

इससे पहले गोल्डमैन शैस ने भारतीय शेयरों पर बढ़त का अनुमान दिया है। फर्म के मुताबिक 2021 के अंत तक निफ्टी 14,100 के पार पहुंच सकता है। इसी तरह नोमुरा ने भी निफ्टी 50 इंडेक्स पर 13,640 का लक्ष्य दिया।

इन शेयरों पर रहेगी नजर -

1. विप्रो- कंपनी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि उसके शेयरधारकों ने उसके 9,500 करोड़ रुपए तक के शेयर बायबैक प्लान को मंजूरी दे दी है। विप्रो के बोर्ड ने पिछले महीने बायबैक के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी थी। बायबैक योजना के तहत कंपनी 400 रुपए प्रति शेयर की दर से अधिकतम 23.75 करोड़ शेयर खरीदेगी, जिस पर 9,500 करोड़ रुपए तक का खर्च आएगा।

2. लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक - केंद्र सरकार ने लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक से पैसे निकालने की सीमा तय कर दी है। इसके तहत 16 दिसंबर तक बैंक से ग्राहक केवल 25 हजार रुपए ही निकाल सकेंगे। दूसरी ओर, लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक में DBS के साथ मिला दिया जाएगा। एक महीने का मोरेटोरियम खत्म होने के बाद इसकी मर्जर की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। इसके लिए DBS 2,500 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगा। लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक पर लगा मोरेटोरियम 16 दिसंबर को खत्म होगा।

3. DLF- देश की प्रमुख रियल्टी कंपनी DLF Ltd ने मंगलवार को कहा कि उसे पहली बार डाऊ जोंस सस्टनेबिलिटी इंडेक्स (DJSI) के इमर्जिंग मार्केट्स कैटेगरी में जगह मिली है। कंपनी ने अपने बयान में कहा कि वह DJSI इंडेक्स में शामिल होने वाली देश की एकमात्र रियल एस्टेट कंपनी है। साथ ही कॉरपोरेट सस्टनेबिलिटी के लिए इंडेक्स में जगह पाने वाली देश की सिर्फ 11 कंपनियों में वह शामिल है।

4. भारती एयरटेल - Airtel अपने नेटवर्क में करेगा बदलाव करने जा रही है। कंपनी 4G सेवाओं में 2G स्पेक्ट्रम इस्तेमाल करने की तैयारी में है। इसके लिए कंपनी ने सभी 10 दूरसंचार सर्किलों में 900 मेगाहर्ट्ज बैंड में 4G तकनीक लगाना शुरू कर दिया है। कंपनी पहले इस बैंड का इस्तेमाल 2G सेवाओं में कर रही थी। कंपनी का लक्ष्य घरों के अंदर कवरेज को बेहतर बनाना है।

5. एवरेडी इंडस्ट्रीज - समाचार एजेंसी रॉयटर्स के मुताबिक इंडसइंड बैंक ने एवरेडी इंडस्ट्रीज के 24 लाख शेयर बेचे हैं।

एशियाई बाजारों का हाल

आज एशियाई बाजारों में जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 176 अंक नीचे 25,838 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। दूसरी ओर, हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स 49.61 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 26,464.70 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स भी 15.80 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 3,355.69 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

मंगलवार को बना एक और रिकॉर्ड

कोरोना की एक और वैक्सीन के सफल ट्रायल की खबर से दुनियाभर के बाजारों में शानदार तेजी देखने को मिल रही। इस खबर से सेंसेक्स 314.73 अंक ऊपर 43,952.71 पर और निफ्टी 93.95 अंक ऊपर 12,874.20 पर बंद हुआ था। यह दोनों इंडेक्स का नया सर्वोच्च स्तर है। हालांकि, शुरुआती कारोबार में सेंसेक्स ने 44,161.16 और निफ्टी ने 12,934.05 के सर्वोच्च स्तर को टच किया था। कारोबारी सत्र के दौरान दोनों इंडेक्स का यह सर्वोच्च स्तर है। वहीं, बाजार में शानदार बढ़त के चलते पहली बार BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का कुल मार्केट कैप 170 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों में रही गिरावट

मंगलवार को दुनियाभर के बाजारों में गिरावट देखने को मिली। अमेरिकी बाजार में डाउ जोंस इंडेक्स 0.56% गिरावट के साथ 167.09 अंक नीचे 29,783.30 पर बंद हुआ था। नैस्डैक इंडेक्स भी 0.30% की गिरावट के साथ 35.90 अंक नीचे 11,977.50 पर बंद हुआ था। वहीं, एसएंडपी 500 इंडेक्स 17.38 पॉइंट नीचे 3,609.53 पर बंद हुआ था।

कल यूरोपियन मार्केट में भी बिकवाली देखने को मिली। ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 0.87% नीचे 6,365.33 पर बंद हुआ था। मंगलवार को जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स भी फ्लैट 13,133.50 पर बंद हुआ था। वहीं, फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स 0.21% की बढ़त के साथ 5,483 पर बंद हुआ था।

09:58 AM लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक का शेयर 20% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:31 AM BSE में अदानी पोर्ट का शेयर 8% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:29 AM निफ्टी बैंक इंडेक्स में 212 अंकों की बढ़त है। इंडेक्स में RBL बैंक का शेयर 3% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स -NSE
सोर्स -NSE

09:27 AM BSE सेंसेक्स इंडेक्स में शामिल 30 में से 18 कंपनियों के शेयर तेजी और 12 के शेयर गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं।

सोर्स - BSE
सोर्स - BSE

09:18 AM BSE सेंसेक्स 33.33 अंक नीचे 43,919.38 पर और निफ्टी 9.50 अंक नीचे 12,864.70 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

ऐप खोलें
