शेयर मार्केट LIVE:बाजार ने बनाया एक और रिकॉर्ड; सेंसेक्स पहली बार 44,271 पर पहुंचा, रिलायंस का शेयर भी 2% ऊपर

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 172 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंचा
  • BSE सेंसेक्स 281 अंक ऊपर 44,164 पर और निफ्टी 101 अंक ऊपर 12,960 पर खुला

हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी दिन बाजार में शानदार खरीदारी है। BSE सेंसेक्स 126.78 अंक ऊपर 44,009.03 पर और निफ्टी 35.80 अंक ऊपर 12,894.85 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। हालांकि, कारोबार के दौरान सेंसेक्स ने 44,271.15 और निफ्टी 12,962.10 को टच किया, जो दोनों इंडेक्स का सर्वोच्च स्तर है। मेटल और फाइनेंशियल शेयरों में शानदार तेजी है। मेटल इंडेक्स में 1% से ज्यादा की बढ़त है। बाजार में तेजी से BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप भी 172 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है।

स्टॉक्स अपडेट

निफ्टी में इंडसइंड बैंक का शेयर 4% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। बजाज फिनसर्व, डिविज लैब और हिंडाल्को के शेयर भी 2-2 फीसदी ऊपर कारोबार कर रहे हैं। रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज का शेयर भी 2% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। कंपनी का मार्केट कैप भी 13 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है। वहीं, एचडीएफसी, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा और टाटा मोटर्स के शेयरों में 1-1 फीसदी की गिरावट है। सेंसेक्स 281.17 अंक ऊपर 44,164.17 पर और निफ्टी 116.65 अंक ऊपर 12,960.30 पर खुला।​​​​​​​
एशियाई बाजारों का हाल

आज एशियाई बाजारों में जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 106 अंक नीचे 25,527 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स भी 31 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 26,420 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। दूसरी ओर, चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स 0.86% की बढ़त के साथ 3,406 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

शुक्रवार को बाजार में तेजी रही

यूरोप के बाजारों में तेजी और फाइनेंशियल शेयरों में शानदार खरीदारी से शुक्रवार को बाजार बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ था। BSE सेंसेक्स 282.29 अंक ऊपर 43,882.25 पर और निफ्टी 87 अंक ऊपर12,859 पर बंद हुआ था। निफ्टी में बजाज फिनसर्व का शेयर 9% ऊपर बंद हुआ था। भारती इंफ्राटेल का शेयर भी 17% ऊपर बंद हुआ। वहीं, बाजार का दिग्गज रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के शेयर में 3% की गिरावट रही थी। सुबह सेंसेक्स 281.17 अंक ऊपर 44,164.17 पर और निफ्टी 116.65 अंक ऊपर 12,960.30 पर खुला।

अमेरिकी के बाजारों में रही हल्की गिरावट

शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी बाजार में डाउ जोंस इंडेक्स 0.75% की गिरावट के साथ 219.75 अंक नीचे 29,263.50 पर बंद हुआ था। नैस्डैक इंडेक्स 0.66% की गिरावट के साथ 78.99 अंक नीचे 11,906.40 पर बंद हुआ था। इसके अलावा एसएंडपी 500 इंडेक्स भी 24.33 पॉइंट नीचे 3,557.54 पर बंद हुआ था।

यूरोप के बाजारों में खरीदारी

यूरोपियन मार्केट में तेजी देखने को मिली। ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 0.27% ऊपर 6,351.45 पर बंद हुआ था। शुक्रवार को जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स भी 0.39% ऊपर 13,137.20 पर बंद हुआ था। फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स भी 0.39% की गिरावट के साथ 5,495.89 पर बंद हुआ था।

09:27 AM सेंसेक्स में शामिल 30 में से 20 कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजी और 10 के शेयरों में गिरावट है। इंडेक्स में इंडसइंड बैंक का शेयर 3% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स - BSE

09:15 AM BSE सेंसेक्स 281.17 अंक ऊपर 44,164.17 पर और निफ्टी 116.65 अंक ऊपर 12,960.30 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

