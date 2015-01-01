पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेयर मार्केट LIVE:अमेरिकी बाजारों में तेजी का असर; सेंसेक्स 44700 के पार, ओएनजीसी का शेयर 4% ऊपर

मुबंई13 मिनट पहले
  • BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 175 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया
  • सुबह सेंसेक्स 226.71 अंक ऊपर 44,749.73 पर और निफ्टी 74.85 अंक ऊपर 13,130 पर खुला

अमेरिकी बाजारों में रिकॉर्ड तेजी के चलते बाजार रिकॉर्ड स्तरों पर कारोबार कर रहा है। BSE सेंसेक्स 193.40 अंक ऊपर 44,716.42 पर और निफ्टी 63.15 अंक ऊपर 13,118.30 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। बाजार की तेजी को बैंकिंग शेयर लीड कर रहे हैं। निफ्टी बैंक इंडेक्स में 278 अंकों की बढ़त है। ऑटो और मेटल सेक्टर में भी तेजी है। वहीं, आईटी इंडेक्स में गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है।

स्टॉक्स अपडेट

निफ्टी में सरकारी कंपनी ओएनजीसी का शेयर 4% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। टाटा मोटर्स का शेयर भी 2% से ज्यादा की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। डॉ. रेड्डीज और एचडीएफसी लाइफ के शेयर भी 1-1 फीसदी की तेजी है। वहीं, टेक महिंद्रा का शेयर 1% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है। सुबह BSE सेंसेक्स 226.71 अंक ऊपर 44,749.73 पर और निफ्टी 74.85 अंक ऊपर 13,130 पर खुला।

एशियाई बाजारों का हाल

आज एशियाई बाजारों में जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 395 अंक यानी 1.51% ऊपर 26,561 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स भी 375 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 26,963 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। दूसरी ओर, चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स 0.22% की गिरावट के साथ 3,395 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

मंगलवार को बाजार में रिकॉर्ड तेजी

भारी विदेशी निवेश और ग्लोबल मार्केट में तेजी के चलते कल BSE सेंसेक्स 445.87 अंक ऊपर 44,523.02 पर और निफ्टी 128.70 अंक ऊपर 13,055.15 के रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बंद हुआ था। हालांकि, कारोबार के दौरान सेंसेक्स ने 44,601.63 और निफ्टी ने 13,079.10 को टच किया। इंट्राडे के लिहाज से दोनों इंडेक्स का यह सर्वोच्च स्तर है। इससे पहले 23 नवंबर को सेंसेक्स ने 44271 को और निफ्टी ने 18 नवंबर को 12,948.85 के स्तर को टच किया था। निफ्टी में अडाणी पोर्ट और एक्सिस बैंक के शेयरों में 4-4 फीसदी की तेजी रही। एचडीएफसी और टाइटन के शेयर भी 1-1 फीसदी नीचे बंद हुए थे।

अमेरिकी के बाजारों में रही तेजी

मंगलवार को अमेरिकी बाजार में डाउ जोंस इंडेक्स 1.54% की बढ़त के साथ 454.97 अंक ऊपर 30,046.20 पर बंद हुआ था। इंडेक्स पहली बार इस स्तर पर बंद हुआ है। नैस्डैक इंडेक्स भी 1.31% की तेजी के साथ 12,036.80 पर बंद हुआ था। वहीं, एसएंडपी 500 इंडेक्स 57.82 पॉइंट ऊपर 3,635.41 पर बंद हुआ था।

यूरोप के बाजारों में भी बढ़त

यूरोपियन मार्केट में भी शानदार बढ़त दर्ज की गई। ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 1.55% ऊपर 6,432.17 पर बंद हुआ था। मंगलवार को जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स 165.47 अंक ऊपर 13,292.40 पर बंद हुआ था। फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स भी 1.21% की बढ़त के साथ 5,558.42 पर बंद हुआ था।

09:15 AM BSE सेंसेक्स 226.71 अंक ऊपर 44,749.73 पर और निफ्टी 74.85 अंक ऊपर 13,130 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

