  Hindi News
  Business
  BSE NSE Sensex Today | Stock Market Latest Update: November 4 Share Market, Trade BSE, Nifty, Sensex Live News Updates

शेयर मार्केट LIVE:सेंसेक्स में 392 और निफ्टी में 103 अंकों की बढ़त, आईटी और फार्मा के शेयरों में तेजी, सन फार्मा का शेयर 4% ऊपर

मुंबई10 मिनट पहले
  • बीएसई में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का टोटल मार्केट कैप 159 लाख करोड़ रुपए पार पहुंच गया है
  • कल सेंसेक्स 503 अंक ऊपर 40,261 पर और निफ्टी 144 अंक ऊपर 11,813 पर बंद हुआ था

कारोबार के तीसरे दिन बाजार में शानदार खरीदारी है। बीएसई सेंसेक्स में 392.28 अंक ऊपर 40,653.41 पर और निफ्टी 103.75 अंक ऊपर 11,917.25 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। बाजार की बढ़त को आईटी और फार्मा शेयर लीड कर रहे हैं। जबकि निफ्टी मेटल इंडेक्स हल्की गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

स्टॉक्स अपडेट

निफ्टी में सन फार्मा और इंडसइंड बैंक के शेयरों में 4-4 फीसदी की बढ़त है। विप्रो और इंफोसिस के शेयरों में भी 3-3 फीसदी की बढ़त है। यूपीएल के शेयर में 2% की गिरावट है। पावर ग्रिड और हिंडाल्को के शेयरों में 1-1 फीसदी की गिरावट है। सुबह ​​​​बीएसई सेंसेक्स 89.42 अंक नीचे 40,171.71 पर और निफ्टी 30.15 अंक नीचे 11,783.35 पर खुला था।

इन शेयरों पर रहेगी नजर

1. तिमाही नतीजे - बुधवार को एसबीआई, अदानी इंटरप्राइजेज, हैप्पिएस्ट माइंड्स, ल्युपिन, पिडिलाइट इंडस्ट्रीज और इंडियन होटल अपनी दूसरी तिमाही के नतीजे घोषित करेंगी।
2. डाबर इंडिया - सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनी का कंसोलिडेटेड रेवेन्यू 13.7% बढ़कर 2,516 करोड़ रुपए रहा। यह पिछले साल की समान अवधि में 2,212 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। रेवेन्यू ग्रोथ का यह आंकड़ा बीते दो सालों में सबसे अधिक है।
3. पीएनबी - सितंबर तिमाही में बैंक का स्टैंडलोन नेट प्रॉफिट 22% बढ़कर 621 करोड़ रुपए रहा, जो पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में 507 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। ब्याज से होने वाली कमाई भी 58% बढ़कर 20,946 करोड़ रुपए हो गया है।
4. सन फार्मा - दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी का कंसोलिडेटेड प्रॉफिट 70.4% बढ़कर 1,813 करोड़ रुपए रहा, जो पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में 1,064 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। कंपनी का टोटल रेवेन्यू भी 8,123.35 करोड़ रुपए से 5.29% बढ़कर 8,553.13 करोड़ रुपए रहा।
5. कोटक बैंक - कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक ने होम लोन की ब्याज दरों में 15 बेसिक पॉइंट (बीपीएस) की कटौती की है। इसी के साथ अब बैंक 6.75% सालाना की ब्याज दर पर होम लोन ऑफर कर रहा है, जो देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक SBI से भी कम है।

मंगलवार को बाजार का हाल

कल बीएसई सेंसेक्स 503.55 अंक ऊपर 40,261.13 पर और निफ्टी 144.35 अंक ऊपर 11,813.50 पर बंद हुआ था। बाजार की तेजी को बैंकिंग, मेटल और ऑटो शेयरों ने लीड किया था। निफ्टी बैंक इंडेक्स में 790 अंकों की बढ़त देखने को मिली थी। इसके अलावा मेटल इंडेक्स में 2.24% और ऑटो इंडेक्स में 1.51% की बढ़त देखने को मिली थी। निफ्टी में आईसीआईसीआई बैंक और कैडिला हेल्थ केयर के शेयर 6-6% ऊपर बंद हुए थे। जबकि यूपीएल का शेयर 6% नीचे बंद हुआ था।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों में रही तेजी
मंगलवार को दुनियाभर के बाजारों में खरीदारी देखने को मिली। अमेरिकी बाजार डाउ जोंस 2.06% की बढ़त के साथ 554.98 अंक ऊपर 27,480.00 पर बंद हुआ था। नैस्डैक इंडेक्स में भी 1.76% बढ़त के साथ 195.15 अंक ऊपर 11,279.90 पर बंद हुआ था। एसएंडपी 500 इंडेक्स 1.78% की बढ़त के साथ 58.92 पॉइंट ऊपर 3,369.16 पर बंद हुआ था।

कल यूरोपियन मार्केट में भी तेजी देखने को मिली। इसमें ब्रिटेन का FTSE इंडेक्स 2.33% ऊपर बंद हुआ। दूसरी ओर, फ्रांस का CAC इंडेक्स 2.44% की बढ़त के साथ 4,805.61 पर बंद हुआ था। मंगलवार को जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स 2.55% ऊपर 12,089.00 पर बंद हुआ था। बुधवार को एशियाई बाजारों में जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 509.52 अंक ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स भी 10.22 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। इसके अलावा चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स भी 0.22% की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:46 AM निफ्टी फार्मा इंडेक्स में 1.43% की बढ़त है। इंडेक्स में सन फार्मा का शेयर 3% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।ष

09:44 AM बीएसई बैंकिंग इंडेक्स में शामिल 10 में से छह बैंकों के शेयरों में गिरावट और चार के शेयरों में बढ़त है। इंडेक्स में फेडरल बैंक का शेयर 2% नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है। जबकि इंडसइंड बैंक का शेयर 1% से ज्यादा की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:30 AM निफ्टी आईटी इंडेक्स में 620 अंक यानी 3% की बढ़त है। इंफोसिस का शेयर 4% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स - एनएसई
सोर्स - एनएसई

09:27 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स इंडेक्स में शामिल 30 में से 18 के शेयरों में तेजी और 12 के शेयरों में गिरावट है। इंडेक्स में सन फार्मा का शेयर 4% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

सोर्स- बीएसई
सोर्स- बीएसई

09:19 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स में 132.68 अंक ऊपर 40,393.81 पर और निफ्टी 23.80 अंक ऊपर 11,837.30 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:15 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स 89.42 अंक नीचे 40,171.71 पर और निफ्टी 30.15 अंक नीचे 11,783.35 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

