शेयर मार्केट LIVE:सेंसेक्स में 174 और निफ्टी में 57 अंकों की बढ़त, आईटी और मेटल शेयरों में भी तेजी, अदानी पोर्ट का शेयर 2% ऊपर

मुंबई19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीएसई में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का टोटल मार्केट कैप 158 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है
  • शुक्रवार को बाजार में सरकारी कंपनियों के शेयरों में शानदार खरीदारी देखने को मिल रही है

कारोबारी हफ्ते के आखिरी दिन बाजार में खरीदारी है। बीएसई सेंसेक्स 174.56 अंक ऊपर 39,924.41 पर और निफ्टी 57.05 अंक ऊपर 11,727.85 पर कारोबार कर रहा है। बाजार की बढ़त को आईटी और मेटल लीड कर रहे हैं। निफ्टी आईटी इंडेक्स में 258 अंकों की बढ़त है। मेटल इंडेक्स में भी 0.95% की बढ़त है।

स्टॉक्स इंडेक्स

निफ्टी में अदानी पोर्ट का शेयर 2% की बढ़त के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। एनटीपीसी, बीपीसीएल और कोल इंडिया के शेयरों में भी 2-2 फीसदी से ज्यादा की बढ़त है। जबकि बजाज फाइनेंस और आयशर मोटर के शेयरों में 1-1 फीसदी की गिरावट है। सुबह बीएसई सेंसेक्स 29.97 अंक ऊपर 39,779.82 पर और निफ्टी 7.65 अंक ऊपर 11,678.45 पर खुला था।

गुरुवार को बाजार का हाल

कल बीएसई सेंसेक्स 172.61 अंक नीचे 39,749.85 पर और निफ्टी 58.80 अंक नीचे 11,670.80 पर बंद हुआ था। बाजार की गिरावट को मेटल और ऑटो सेक्टर ने लीड किया था। निफ्टी ऑटो इंडेक्स और मेटल इंडेक्स में क्रमश: 0.96% और 0.76% की गिरावट देखने को मिली थी। कल निफ्टी में एलएंडटी का शेयर 4% नीचे बंद हुआ था। टाइटन के शेयर में भी 3% की गिरावट देखने को मिली थी। एशियन पेंट्स का शेयर 3% ऊपर बंद हुआ था। टेक महिंद्रा का शेयर भी 2% ऊपर बंद हुआ था। गुरुवार को बीएसई सेंसेक्स 385.29 अंक नीचे 39,537.17 पर और निफ्टी 96.30 अंक नीचे 11,633.30 पर खुला था।

इन शेयरों पर रहेगी नजर

1. तिमाही नतीजे - शुक्रवार को आरआईएल, आईओसी, डीएलएफ, इंडसइंड बैंक, जिंदल स्टील, यूपीएल, क्वेस कॉर्प और वकरंगी अपनी दूसरी तिमाही के नतीजे घोषित करेंगी।
2. बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा- बैंक को सितंबर तिमाही में 1,678.6 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ है। इससे पहले पिछली तिमाही में बैंक को 864.26 करोड़ रुपए घाटा हुआ था। दूसरी तिमाही में बैंक का नेट इंट्रेस्ट इनकम भी 6.8% बढ़कर 7,508 करोड़ रुपए हो गया।
3. मारुति सुजुकी - दूसरी तिमाही में मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया का मुनाफा सालाना आधार पर 1% बढ़कर 1,371 करोड़ रुपए रहा। ऑपरेशन से मिलने वाला रेवेन्यू 10.34% बढ़कर 18,755.6 करोड़ रुपए हो गया, जो पिछले वित्त वर्ष की समान तिमाही में 16,997.9 करोड़ रुपए था। दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी ने कुल 393,130 वाहनों की बिक्री की है।
4. इंटरग्लोब एविएशन - एयरलाइन कंपनी की कुल आय 2020-21 की दूसरी तिमाही में 64.5 प्रतिशत घटकर 3,029 करोड़ रुपए रही। कंपनी का कुल व्यय सितंबर, 2020 को समाप्त तिमाही में 4,224 करोड़ रुपए रहा, जो एक साल पहले 2019-20 की इसी तिमाही के मुकाबले 55.9 प्रतिशत कम है।
5. वोडाफोन-आइडिया (VI)- टेलीकॉम कंपनी ने गुरुवार को 30 सितंबर को समाप्त तिमाही के लिए 7,218 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध घाटा पोस्ट किया। कंपनी को पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में 50,921 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हुआ था। दूसरी तिमाही में रेवेन्यू करीब 3% घटकर 10,830.5 करोड़ रुपए रही, जो एक साल पहले समान तिमाही में 11,146.4 करोड़ रुपए थी।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों में रही बढ़त

गुरुवार को दुनियाभर के बाजारों में तेजी देखने को मिली। अमेरिकी बाजार डाउ जोंस 0.52% की बढ़त के साथ 139.16 अंक ऊपर 26,659.10 पर बंद हुआ था। नैस्डैक इंडेक्स में भी 1.87% बढ़त के साथ 207.99 अंक ऊपर 11,350.70 पर बंद हुआ था। वहीं, एसएंडपी 1.19% की तेजी के साथ 39.08 पॉइंट ऊपर 3,310.11 पर बंद हुआ था।

दूसरी ओर यूरोपियन मार्केट में गुरुवार को ज्यादातर इंडेक्स फ्लैट ही बंद हुए थे। इसमें ब्रिटेन का FTSE 5,581.75 अंक पर और फ्रांस का CAC 4,569.67 अंक पर बंद हुआ था। जर्मनी का DAX इंडेक्स 0.32% ऊपर बंद हुआ था। शुक्रवार को एशियाई बाजारों में बिकवाली है। जापान का निक्केई इंडेक्स 149.44 अंक नीचे कारोबार कर रहा है। हांगकांग का हेंगसेंग इंडेक्स भी 52.90 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है। इसके अलावा चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट इंडेक्स भी 0.10% की गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:47 AM बीएसई ऑटो इंडेक्स में शामिल 15 में से 11 कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजी और चार के शेयरों में गिरावट है। इंडेक्स में टीवीएस का शेयर 5% ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:45 AM बीएसई मेटल इंडेक्स में शामिल 10 में से 9 मेटल कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजी है। सरकारी कंपनी कोल इंडिया के शेयर में 2% से ज्यादा की तेजी है। जबकि वेदांता का शेयर हल्की गिरावट के साथ कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:42 AM निफ्टी इंडेक्स के टॉप गेनर स्टॉक्स; अदानी पोर्ट, कोल इंडिया और आईओसी के शेयरों में 2-2 फीसदी से ज्यादा की बढ़त है।

सोर्स - एनएसई
सोर्स - एनएसई

09:30 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स इंडेक्स में शामिल 30 में से 24 कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजी और 6 के शेयरों में गिरावट है।

सोर्स -बीएसई
सोर्स -बीएसई

09:18 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स 11.57 अंक ऊपर 39,761.42 पर और निफ्टी 7.80 अंक ऊपर 11,678.60 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

09:15 AM बीएसई सेंसेक्स 29.97 अंक ऊपर 39,779.82 पर और निफ्टी 7.65 अंक ऊपर 11,678.45 पर खुला।

दुनियाभर के बाजारों का हाल

