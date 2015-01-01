पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टॉक पर असर:कोरोना वैक्सीन से फाइजर का शेयर 19% उछला, रेटिंग अपग्रेड से यस बैंक के शेयर में अपर सर्किट

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
बीएसई पर आज दोपहर में यस बैंक और फाइजर का शेयर अच्छा खासा बढ़ा। दोनों का शेयर अलग-अलग खबरों के चलते बढ़ा
  • फाइजर का शेयर मार्च से अब तक 64% बढ़कर 5,875 रुपए पर पहुंच गया
  • यस बैंक का शेयर सुबह 4.96% की बढ़त के साथ 13 रुपए के पार चला गया

कोरोना की वैक्सीन की खबरों के बाद फाइजर का शेयर आज 19% से ज्यादा उछल गया। यह इसी के साथ एक साल के उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गया। जबकि दूसरी ओर रेटिंग अपग्रेड होने से यस बैंक के शेयर में अपर सर्किट लग गया। इसमें 4.9% का उछाल आया। बाजार की तेजी में इस तरह के कई शेयरों ने अच्छी बढ़त हासिल की है।

केयर ने किया अपग्रेड

बता दें कि क्रेडिट रेटिंग एजेंसी केयर (CARE) ने यस बैंक की क्रेडिट रेटिंग्स को अपग्रेड किया है। इससे यस बैंक के शेयर में 4.96% की तेजी देखने को मिली और यह दोपहर में 13.54 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। क्रेडिट रेटिंग्स में सुधार से बैंक पर निवेशकों का भरोसा फिर से बढ़ेगा और आर्थिक चुनौतियों का सामना कर रहे बैंक को थोड़ी राहत मिलेगी।

इंफ्रा ब्रांड की भी रेटिंग अपग्रेड

CARE ने यस बैंक के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर बॉन्ड्स की रेटिंग्स को CARE B से अपग्रेड करके CARE BBB कर दिया है। इसी तरह का अपग्रेड बैंक के लोअर टियर 2 बॉन्ड और टिअर 2 बॉन्ड (Tier II Bonds) को मिली है। CARE ने बैंक के आउटलुक को भी अपग्रेड करते हुए स्टेबल कर दिया है। इससे पहले आउटलुक को Under क्रेडिट वाच में रखा गया था। साथ ही यस बैंक के अपर टियर 2 बॉन्ड की रेटिंग को CARE D से अपग्रेड करके CARE BB+ कर दिया गया है।

इस वजह से सुधरी रेंटिंग्स

CARE ने कहा कि डेट इंस्ट्रुमेंट की रेटिंग्स में सुधार बैंक का क्रेडिट प्रोफाइल बेहतर होने के बाद किया गया है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) द्वारा बैंक की रिकंस्ट्रक्शन स्कीम को लागू करने के बाद बैंक की स्थिति में सुधार हुआ है। साथ ही जमाकर्ताओं को उनका पैसा सुरक्षित होने का भरोसा हुआ है। यस बैंक ने हाल के दिनों में SBI की मदद से 15,000 करोड़ का फंड जुटाया है। इसका फायदा बैंक को क्रेडिट रेटिंग्स में अपग्रेड के रूप मे मिला है।

फाइजर का शेयर एक साल के उच्च स्तर पर

उधर फाइजर का शेयर आज 19.5 पर्सेंट बढ़कर 5,875 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) पर यह शेयर मार्च से अब तक 63 पर्सेंट बढ़ गया है। मार्च में यह 3,588 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा था। दरअसल सोमवार को कंपनी ने दावा किया कि उसकी कोरोना वैक्सीन 90 पर्सेंट असरकारी है। फाइजर ने यह संकेत दिया है कि वह अमेरिकी रेगुलेटर के साथ एक एमर्जेंसी अप्लीकेशन फाइल कर रही है।

कंपनी ने कहा है कि उसकी कोरोना की वैक्सीन को जल्द बिक्री के लिए मंजूरी मिल सकती है। कंपनी ने कहा कि कोविड-19 वैक्सीन ट्रायल के हमारे फेज 3 के पहले सेट का रिजल्ट हमारी वैक्सीन की क्षमता को साबित करता है कि वह कोविड-19 को रोकने में सक्षम है।

