बाजार इस हफ्ते:बाजार ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड; बैंकिंग सेक्टर्स में बढ़त के चलते बाजार रिकॉर्ड हाई पर पहुंचा

मुंबई28 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार को सरकार ने राहत पैकेज का ऐलान किया था लेकिन बाजार में खास उत्साह देखने को नहीं मिला। गुरुवार को बाजार गिरावट के साथ बंद हुआ था।
  • इस हफ्ते BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 4.73 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 168.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया
  • इस दौरान बजाज फाइनेंस और बजाज फिनसर्व के शेयरों में 15-15 फीसदी से ज्यादा की बढ़त रही

इस हफ्ते बाजार में शानदार बढ़त देखने को मिली। बीते पांच कारोबारी दिन में BSE सेंसेक्स में 3.70% और निफ्टी में 3.72% की बढ़त रही। बाजार की बढ़त को बैंकिंग शेयरों ने लीड किया। जबकि आईटी सेक्टर ने निराश किया। बढ़त के लिहाज से बजाज फिनसर्व और बजाज फाइनेंस हफ्ते के टॉप परफॉर्मर हैं।

बाजार में रिकॉर्ड बढ़त

बीते पांच दिनों में मजबूत वैश्विक संकेतों के चलते बाजार में सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों इंडेक्स ने नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया। बुधवार को सेंसेक्स 43,593.67 पर और निफ्टी 12,749.15 के रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बंद हुए थे, जो दोनों इंडेक्स का सर्वोच्च स्तर भी है। हालांकि, सेंसेक्स का इंट्राडे न्यू हाई 43,708.47 है, जो बुधवार को ही बना था। सेंसेक्स इस हफ्ते 1549 अंक और निफ्टी भी 457 अंक बढ़ा। दूसरी ओर निफ्टी बैंक इंडेक्स 1667 अंक ऊपर चढ़ा है। BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप भी 4.73 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 168.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है, जो पिछले शुक्रवार को बाजार बंद होने के बाद 163.59 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा था।

इस हफ्ते बाजार में रिकॉर्ड बढ़त की 5 मुख्य वजह

1. विदेशी निवेश - विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशकों ने 12 नवंबर तक भारतीय शेयर बाजार में 31,296 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदारी की।

2. मजबूत घरेलू संकेत - आईएचएस मार्किट सर्विस पर्चेजिंग मैनेजर्स इंडेक्स (PMI) अक्टूबर में बढ़कर 54.1 पर पहुंच गया है, जो सितंबर महीने में 49.8 पर था। इसके अलावा बिजली खपत और GST कलेक्शन में भी आंकड़े सुधरते नजर आए हैं। इसे इकोनॉमी में सुधार के संकेत के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है।

3. कोरोना वैक्सीन - 10 नवंबर को फार्मा कंपनी फाइजर ने दावा किया था कि कंपनी का वैक्सीन 90% असरदार है। इससे यूरोप, एशियाई और अमेरिकी बाजारों में तेजी देखने को मिली थी।

4. वैश्विक बाजारों में तेजी - कोरोना वैक्सीन और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में जो बाइडेन की जीत के असर से वैश्विक बाजारों में जोरदार तेजी देखने को मिली थी।

5. दिग्गज शेयरों में तेजी - बाजार की बढ़त को हैवीवेट शेयरों की तेजी ने सपोर्ट किया। इसमें रिलायंस, टीसीएस, कोटक बैंक और इंफोसिस जैसी कंपनियों के शेयर शामिल हैं।

हफ्तेभर में इन पांच मुख्य कारणों से बाजार शानदार तेजी के साथ रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। गुरुवार को सरकार ने राहत पैकेज का ऐलान किया था लेकिन बाजार में खास उत्साह देखने को नहीं मिला। गुरुवार को बाजार गिरावट के साथ बंद हुआ था। शुक्रवार को दिनभर उतार-चढ़ाव के बाद अंत हल्की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ था।

फाइनेंशियल शेयरों में बढ़त

बाजार की बढ़त को बैंकिंग और फाइनेंशियल शेयरों ने सपोर्ट किया। बजाज फाइनेंस और बजाज फिनसर्व के शेयरों में 15-15 फीसदी से ज्यादा की बढ़त रही। टाटा स्टील के शेयर में 14% की बढ़त रही। एक्सिस बैंक का शेयर भी 12% बढ़ा है। L&T और ICICI बैंक के शेयर 10-10 फीसदी की तेजी देखने को मिली। दूसरी ओर, रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज और टीसीएस के शेयरों में गिरावट देखने को मिली। आईटी सेक्टर में गिरावट के चलते एचसीएल टेक और इंफोसिस के शेयरों ने भी निवेशकों को निराश किया।

