पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपग्रेडेशन की प्रक्रिया:ETG के पास जल्द 4G टेंडर जमा कर सकता है BSNL, इसके बाद ही तय होगी सप्लायर कंपनी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कर्मचारी यूनियंस ने एक संयुक्त बयान में कहा है कि BSNL का रिवावइल अब एक दूर का ख्वाब बन गया है।
  • टेक्नोलॉजी सप्लायर और खरीदारी रणनीति पर सलाह देता है एंपावर्ड टेक्नोलॉजी ग्रुप
  • कर्मचारी यूनियंस ने सरकार पर 4G सेवा लॉन्च करने में बाधा डालना का आरोप लगाया

सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की टेलीकॉम कंपनी भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) जल्द ही एंपावर्ड टेक्नोलॉजी ग्रुप (ETG) के पास अपना 4G टेंडर जमा कर सकती है। एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में यह बात कही गई है। ETG के मुखिया प्रिंसीपल साइंटिफिक एडवाइजर के. विजयराघवन हैं।

टेक्नोलॉजी सप्लायर और खरीदारी रणनीति पर सलाह देती है ETG

ETG का गठन सरकार को टेक्नोलॉजी सप्लायर और खरीदारी रणनीति पर सलाह देने के लिए किया गया था। यह ग्रुप केंद्र और राज्य दोनों सरकारों का सलाह देता है। यह इन-हाउस एक्सपर्टाइज पॉलिसी डेवलप करने, उभरती तकनीकों को अपनाने और प्रमुख तकनीक के लिए स्वदेशी रोडमैप डेवलप करने के लिए सलाह देता है।

ये हैं ETG के सदस्य

  • एटॉमिक एनर्जी कमीशन के चेयरमैन।
  • स्पेस कमीशन के चेयरमैन।
  • DRDO के चेयरमैन।
  • मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड आईटी के सेक्रेटरी।
  • टेलीकॉम सेक्रेटरी।
  • डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी के सेक्रेटरी।

कर्मचारी यूनियंस ने सरकार पर लगाया बाधा डालने का आरोप

उधर, BSNL की आठ कर्मचारी यूनियंस ने आरोप लगाया है कि सरकार 4G सेवा लॉन्च करने में बाधा डाल रही है। BSNL ने मार्च में मंगाया गया 4G टेंडर रद्द कर दिया था। BSNL पर आरोप लगाया गया था कि इस टेंडर में विदेशी वेंडर्स के प्रति ज्यादा झुकाव था और यह सरकार के स्वदेशी कंपनियों को बढ़ावा देने के दृष्टिकोण के अनुरूप नहीं था

26 नवंबर को बुलाई देशव्यापी हड़ताल

सरकार के रवैये के खिलाफ BSNL की सभी 8 कर्मचारी यूनियंस ने 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल बुलाई है। एक संयुक्त बयान में यूनियंस ने कहा है कि BSNL का रिवावइल अब एक दूर का ख्वाब बन गया है। सरकार ने अभी तक इस दिशा में कोई कदम नहीं उठाया है। इसके अलावा सरकार BSNL की 4G सेवा लॉन्च करने में भी बाधा पैदा कर रही है।

ये हैं प्रमुख मांगें

  • तीसरे वेज रिवीजन का 1 जनवरी 2017 से सेटलमेंट किया जाए।
  • ठेका कर्मचारियों की छंटनी पर रोक लगाई जाए।
  • पेंशन रिवीजन का सेटलमेंट किया जाए।
  • नॉन-इनकम टैक्सपेयर परिवारों को हर महीने 7,500 रुपए कैश दिए जाएं।
  • जरूरतमंद परिवारों को हर महीने 10 किलो प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से मुफ्त राशन दिया जाए।
  • सरकारी और PSU कर्मचारियों को जबरदस्ती प्री-मैच्योर रिटायरमेंट वाले सर्कुलर को वापस लिया जाए।

ये यूनियन लेंगी हड़ताल में हिस्सा

  • BSNL एम्पलॉयी यूनियन।
  • नेशनल फेडरेशन ऑफ टेलीकॉम एंप्लॉयीज।
  • BSNL मजदूर संघ।
  • BSNL ऑफिसर्स एसोसिएशन।
  • नेशनल यूनियन ऑफ BSNL वर्कर्स।
  • टेलीकॉम एम्पलॉयी प्रोग्रेसिव यूनियन।
  • संचार निगम एसोसिएशंस ऑफ टेलीकॉम असिस्टेंट्स।
  • BSNL एसोसिएशन ऑफ टेलीकॉम मैकेनिक्स।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें