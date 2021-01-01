पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Education Sector Expectations Budget 2021; Nirmala Sitharaman | New National Education Policy, School College Online Study To Education Loan

एजुकेशन बजट:ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन के लिए मिल सकता है फ्री इंटरनेट और टैबलेट, नई नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी लागू करने पर रहेगा फोकस

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

2020-21 के आर्थिक सर्वे में एजुकेशन के बारे में एक अच्छी बात कही गई है। गांवों में स्मार्टफोन, लैपटॉप या कंप्यूटर रखने वाले छात्रों की संख्या दो वर्षों में काफी बढ़ी है। अब 61.8% छात्रों के पास ये डिवाइस हैं, जबकि दो साल पहले 36.5% के पास ही थे। अगर यह संख्या और बढ़ाई जाए तो एजुकेशन के क्षेत्र में असमानता कम हो सकती है।

माना जा रहा है कि 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले आम बजट में नई नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी और ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई पर ज्यादा फोकस किया जा सकता है। एजुकेशन लोन को आसान बनाने से जुड़ी घोषणा भी हो सकती है।

नई शिक्षा नीति में मुफ्त फोन-टैबलेट की बात

शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने भी वित्त मंत्रालय को बीते साल प्रस्ताव भेजा था कि सरकार को स्कूल और कॉलेज के लिए ऐसे प्लेटफॉर्म तैयार करने की जरूरत है, जहां पर फ्री ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन दी जा सके। इसके लिए मोबाइल, टैबलेट, लैपटॉप, इंटरनेट जैसी सुविधाएं भी फ्री में दी जाएं। नई शिक्षा नीति के लिए 2030 तक कुल सरकारी खर्च की 20% राशि खर्च की जाए।

स्टूडेंट्स ने दिया लोन के नियम आसान बनाने का सुझाव

बजट के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर अनेक स्टूडेंट्स ने भी सुझाव दिए हैं। उनका कहना है कि एजुकेशन लोन मिलने में उन्हें बहुत परेशानी आती है। वित्त मंत्री को लोन लेने के नियमों को आसान बनाना चाहिए। एजुकेशन लोन पर ब्याज दरें भी कम करने की जरूरत है। अभी इस पर मिनिमम 7% का ब्याज देना पड़ता है।

देश में स्कूल, कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी की मुख्य सर्विसेज GST के दायरे से बाहर हैं। जबकि स्कूल से बाहर की शिक्षा जैसे हॉबी क्लासेज, खेलों के प्रशिक्षण पर 18% GST लागू होता है। इनको भी GST से बाहर करने का सुझाव है। बजट में सरकार कोविड से बचने और सैनिटाइजेशन के लिए भी अलग खर्च का प्रावधान कर सकती है।

पिछले बजट की 5 प्रमुख घोषणाएं

  • राष्ट्रीय पुलिस विश्वविद्यालय और राष्ट्रीय न्यायिक विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय का प्रस्ताव रखा गया
  • कौशल विकास के लिए 3 हजार करोड़ का प्रस्ताव रखा गया
  • नेशनल फॉरेंसिक साइंस यूनिवर्सिटी का भी प्रस्ताव भी रखा गया
  • हर जिला अस्पताल के साथ मेडिकल कॉलेज खोला जाएगा
  • दूसरे देशों से पढ़ाई के लिए आने वाले छात्रों को ज्यादा सुविधाएं दी जाएंगी
