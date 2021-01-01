पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Budget ; Budget 2021 ; PF ; Provident Fund ; LTC Scheme ; Government, PF And LTC Can Get New Tax System Attractive

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट में इनकम टैक्स:नई टैक्स व्यवस्था को आकर्षक बनाएगी सरकार, PF और LTC पर मिल सकती है छूट

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पिछले साल नई टैक्स व्यवस्था लेकर आई थीं। लेकिन बहुत कम लोगों ने इस विकल्प को चुना है। कारण यह है कि इसमें NPS में 50,000 रुपए के अलावा और कोई छूट नहीं है। नई टैक्स व्यवस्था को ज्यादा आकर्षक बनाने के लिए नियमों में कुछ बदलाव किए जा सकते हैं। लोगों को राहत देने के लिए इसमें प्रोविडेंट फंड (PF) और लीव ट्रैवल कन्सेशन यानी LTC पर टैक्स छूट दी जा सकती है।

डोनेशन पर नई टैक्स व्यवस्था में भी मिल सकती है छूट
अगले बजट में डोनेशन देने वालों को डिडक्शन (कटौती) का फायदा मिल सकता है। इनकम टैक्स की धारा 80G के तहत कोई भी व्यक्ति, संयुक्त हिन्दू परिवार (एचयूएफ) या कंपनी, किसी फंड या चैरिटेबल संस्था को दिए गए दान पर टैक्स छूट का फायदा ले सकती है। शर्त यह है कि आप जिस संस्था को यह दान देते हैं, वह सरकार के पास रजिस्टर्ड होनी चाहिए। दान चेक, ड्राफ्ट या कैश में दिया जा सकता है। लेकिन कैश में 2000 रुपए से ज्यादा के दान पर टैक्स कटौती का फायदा नहीं मिलेगा।

पिछले साल पेश की गई थी नई व्यवस्था
पिछले साल के बजट में नई आयकर व्यवस्था पेश की थी। इसमें सात टैक्स स्लैब बनाए गए थे- 0%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25% और 30%। पुराने टैक्स नियम में चार स्लैब हैं- 0%, 5%, 20% और 30%। नई आयकर व्यवस्था में 5 लाख से 15 लाख रुपए के बीच आय पर टैक्स की दरें कम हैं, लेकिन इसमें कोई छूट नहीं मिलती है।

नई टैक्स व्यवस्था में नहीं मिलती ये छूट
नई टैक्स व्यवस्था में सेक्‍शन 80C और सेक्शन 80CCA (डिपोजिट अंडर नेशनल सेविंग स्कीम) के तहत इन्वेस्टमेंट पर मिलने वाली छूट को भी शामिल नहीं किया गया है। इसमें अलग-अलग तरह की 70 छूट और डिडक्शन (कटौती) को खत्म कर दिया गया है। पुराने टैक्स सिस्टम में ईपीएफ, पीपीएफ, म्यूचुअल फंड, एलआईसी समेत अन्य टैक्स सेविंग योजनाओं या डिपॉजिट पर छूट दी जाती है। नई व्यवस्था में इनका फायदा नहीं मिलता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser