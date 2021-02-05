पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राइवेटाइजेशन में तेजी के लिए बदलाव करेगी सरकार:नौकरशाहों को नहीं मिलेगी जिम्मेदारी, एक्सपर्ट्स का पैनल बनाया जाएगा

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
आईपीओ या एफपीओ के जरिए हिस्सेदारी कम करने की स्थिति में भी यही पैनल काम करेगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पैनल को जिम्मेदारी देने से असेट्स सेल में तेजी आएगी
  • अगले साल 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का है लक्ष्य

केंद्र सरकार प्राइवेटाइजेशन में तेजी लाने के लिए बड़ा बदलाव लाने पर विचार कर रही है। इसके तहत सरकार प्राइवेटाइजेशन यानी निजीकरण की जिम्मेदारी नौकरशाहों को देने के बजाए एक्सपर्ट्स का स्वतंत्र पैनल बनाने पर विचार कर रही है। यह पैनल सरकारी कंपनी के निजीकरण की प्रक्रिया को संभालेगा।

नौकरशाहों की जगह लेगा यह पैनल

सूत्रों के हवाले से एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, सरकार इस बात पर विचार कर रही है कि जिस सरकारी कंपनी के विनिवेश का फैसला किया गया है, उसे आगे बढ़ाने की जिम्मेदारी एक पैनल को दी जाए। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, यह पैनल उन नौकरशाहों की जगह लेगा, जो अभी निजीकरण का काम देख रहे हैं। सूत्रों का कहना है कि आईपीओ या एफपीओ के जरिए हिस्सेदारी कम करने की स्थिति में भी यही पैनल काम करेगा। हालांकि, अभी यह प्रस्ताव शुरुआती दौर में है और इस पर अंतिम फैसला नहीं हुआ है।

असेट्स की बिक्री में आएगी तेजी

सूत्रों का कहना है कि एक्सपर्ट पैनल गठित करने और नौकरशाही को दूर करने से असेट्स की बिक्री में तेजी आएगी। कर्ज में फंसी एअर इंडिया को अभी तक कोई खरीदार नहीं मिला है, जबकि केंद्रीय कैबिनेट इसकी बिक्री को 2017 में ही मंजूरी दे चुकी है। हालांकि, इस संबंध में वित्त मंत्रालय ने कोई टिप्पणी नहीं दी है।

इन सेक्टर्स की कंपनियों से घटाई जाएगी हिस्सेदारी

डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ इन्वेस्टमेंट एंड पब्लिक असेट मैनेजमेंट (DIPAM) की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, केंद्र सरकार एटॉमिक एनर्जी, स्पेस एंड डिफेंस, ट्रांसपोर्ट एंड टेलीकम्युनिकेशन, पावर, ऑयल एंड कोल, बैंकिंग एंड फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज सेक्टर की कंपनियों से हिस्सेदारी घटाएगी। इन कंपनियों में हिस्सेदारी जितनी कम हो सकेगी, उतनी कम की जाएगी।

अगले साल 7 कंपनियों को बेचने की योजना

केंद्र सरकार ने कोरोना से प्रभावित अर्थव्यवस्था में तेजी लाने के लिए अगले वित्त वर्ष में 7 कंपनियों में से अपनी हिस्सेदारी बेचने की योजना बनाई है। इसमें BPCL, एयर इंडिया, शिपिंग कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, कंटेनर कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, बीईएमएल, पवन हंस, नीलांचल इंस्पात निगम लिमिटेड शामिल हैं। आईडीबीआई बैक में से भी 100% हिस्सेदारी बेची जाएगी। इसके अलावा दो अन्य सरकारी बैंक एक सरकारी बीमा कंपनी का निजीकरण किया जाएगा।

अगले साल 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य

केंद्र सरकार ने अगले साल यानी वित्त वर्ष 2021 में विनिवेश के जरिए 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य तय किया है। सरकार ने वित्त वर्ष 2020 में विनिवेश के जरिए 2.10 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य तय किया था, लेकिन कोराना महामारी और निवेशकों की बेरुखी के चलते सरकार अभी तक केवल 19,499 करोड़ रुपए जुटा पाई है। इस कारण सरकार ने अगले साल के लिए लक्ष्य में कटौती की है।

