तेजी में मिला फायदा:बर्गर किंग के शेयर में भारी बिक्री, म्यूचुअल फंड हाउसों ने जनवरी में 1.20 करोड़ शेयर बेचे

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • IPO में 58-60 रुपए पर बेचा गया था बर्गर किंग का शेयर
  • दिसंबर में यह 219 रुपए तक था, अभी 143 रुपए पर है

बर्गर किंग के शेयर का किंगडम अब खत्म होता नजर आ रहा है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि म्यूचुअल फंड हाउसों ने कुछ ही दिन में इसके 1.20 करोड़ शेयर बेच दिए। दिसंबर में शेययर बाजार में लिस्ट हुए इसके ज्यादातर शेयर को म्यूचुअल फंड ने जनवरी महीने में बेच दिए। इसलिए शेयर बाजार में लंबी अवधि के निवेश की वकालत करने वालों के लिए यह एक उल्टा संकेत है।

बर्गर किंग का आईपीओ 156 गुना सब्सक्राइब हुआ था। इसमें लगातार तीन दिनों तक अपर सर्किट लगा था। यानी एक दिन में उससे ज्यादा शेयर का भाव नहीं बढ़ सकता है। इसकी लिस्टिंग 113 रुपए पर हुई थी।

बड़े म्यूचुअल फंड ने लगाए थे पैसे

आंकड़े बताते हैं कि IPO से पहले दिसंबर में बर्गर किंग में एंकर निवेशक के रूप में म्यूचुअल फंड हाउसों ने शेयर खरीदा था। इसमें ICICI प्रूडेंशियल म्यूचुअल फंड, SBI म्यूचुअल फंड, HDFC म्यूचुअल फंड, बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड ने 40-40 लाख शेयर खरीदे थे। जनवरी में ही इन सभी ने 20-20 लाख शेयर बेच दिया।

निप्पोन इंडिया ने बेचा 20 लाख शेयर

इसी तरह निप्पोन इंडिया, IDFC म्यूचुअल फंड ने भी 20-20 लाख शेयर खरीदा था। इन दोनों ने भी जनवरी में 10-10 लाख शेयर बेच दिए। बता दें कि 17 दिसंबर को यह शेयर अपने टॉप पर 219 रुपए पर चला गया था। अब यह 143 रुपए पर है। जबकि IPO में यह 58-60 रुपए पर बेचा गया था। इस तरह से ज्यादा मुनाफा मिलने से फंड हाउसों ने इसके शेयरों को महज महीने भर में ही बेच दिया।

अभी भी शेयर आईपीओ से ज्यादा भाव पर

हालांकि अभी भी यह शेयर IPO के मूल्य की तुलना में ढाई गुना ऊपर कारोबार कर रहा है। बता दें कि एंकर निवेशकों का किसी भी निवेश में एक लॉक इन पीरियड होता है। जैसे ही जनवरी में लॉक इन पीरियड खत्म हुआ, म्यूचुअल फंड ने इसे बेच दिया। लॉक इन पीरियड मतलब उस तय समय से पहले आप शेयर नहीं बेच सकते हैं।

8 म्यूचुअल फंड ने लगाए थे पैसे

इस IPO में कुल 8 म्यूचुअल फंडों ने पैसे लगाए थे। इसमें से 7 ने जितना शेयर खरीदा था, उसमें से ज्यादा शेयर बेच दिया है। जनवरी में बर्गर किंग के शेयरों में 22% की गिरावट आई थी। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि शेयरों में बेतहाशा तेजी के बाद निवेशकों ने शेयरों को बेचना शुरू कर दिया था। फरवरी में यह शेयर अब तक 9% टूट चुका है।

आगे शेयरों में गिरावट आ सकती है

एंकर निवेशकों और संस्थागत निवेशकों द्वारा शेयरों को बेचे जाने के बाद ऐसी आशंका है कि इसमें रिटेल निवेशक भी शेयर बेच सकते हैं जिससे आगे इसके भाव में और गिरावट आ सकती है। हालांकि विदेशी निवेशकों ने भारतीय म्यूचुअल फंड की तरह शेयरों को नहीं बेचा है, पर इस्ट स्पिरिंग इनवेस्टमेंट ने अपने हिस्से का 64% हिस्सा बेच दिया है। इसके पास 43 लाख शेयर थे। शेयर बाजार में लिस्टेड जुबिलेंट फूड की तुलना में बर्गर किंग का शेयर काफी महंगा है।

