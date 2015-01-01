पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

60 रुपए का शेयर 199 पर:3 दिनों में 3 गुना रिटर्न दिया बर्गर किंग के शेयर ने, रोज अपर सर्किट पर बंद

मुंबई22 मिनट पहले
  • आईपीओ में खरीदने वाले ज्यादातर निवेशकों ने इसके शेयर लिस्टिंग में बेच दिए थे, वे अगर तीन दिन भी रुकते तो उनका निवेश तीन गुना हो जाता
  • यह शेयर मंगलवार के बाद बुधवार को भी पहले ही घंटे में 19.99% के अपर सर्किट के साथ 199 रुपए पर पहुंच गया

बर्गर किंग का शेयर लगातार निवेशकों को किंग बना रहा है। तीन दिनों में इसके शेयर ने तीन गुना रिटर्न निवेशकों को दिया है। हालांकि ज्यादातर उन निवेशकों ने इसके शेयर लिस्टिंग में बेच दिए थे, जिन्होंने आईपीओ में इसे खरीदा था।

60 रुपए पर आया था आईपीओ

बता दें कि इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफर (IPO) में 60 रुपए में मिला यह शेयर 92% बढ़त के साथ लिस्ट हुआ था। सोमवार को 115 रुपए पर लिस्ट होने के बाद यह शेयर एक बार तो 108 रुपए तक चला गया था, लेकिन उसी दिन कुछ घंटे में यह शेयर 140 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। पिछले तीन दिनों में यह शेयर तीन गुना बढ़ा है। यह शेयर बुधवार को पहले ही घंटे में 19.99% के अपर सर्किट के साथ 199 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। यह शेयर इश्यू प्राइस की तुलना में तीन गुना बढ़ चुका है।

तेजी आगे भी रह सकती है

विश्लेषकों का कहना है कि इस शेयर में यह तेजी लगातार जारी रहेगी। यह कम मूल्य का IPO था। इसने 810 करोड़ रुपए बाजार से जुटाया था। यह 156 गुना भरा था। लिस्टिंग के पहले ही हफ्ते में इसका प्रदर्शन जबरदस्त रहा है। निवेशक मालामाल हो गए हैं। जिन निवेशकों ने लिस्टिंग के पहले दिन भी इस शेयर को खरीदा होगा, वे भी दोगुना मुनाफा कमा लिए हैं।

वैल्यूएशन अभी भी ठीक-ठाक

विश्लेषकों के मुताबिक इसके वैल्यूएशन को लेकर कोई संदेह नहीं है। हालांकि जुबिलेंट फूड की तुलना में इसका वैल्यूएशन महंगा है, पर यह शेयर आगे भी तेजी में रहेगा। जुबिलेंट की भी मजबूत लिस्टिंग बाजार में हुई थी। चूंकि लिक्विडिटी काफी है इसलिए बर्गर किंग का शेयर तेजी में है। इस IPO में क्यूआईबी (QIB) का हिस्सा 75% था जबकि हाई नेटवर्थ इंडिविजुअल (HNIs) का हिस्सा 15% और रिटेल का हिस्सा 10% था।

एकमात्र फ्रेंचाइजी है भारत में

बर्गर किंग ब्रांड की बर्गर किंग इंडिया भारत में एकमात्र फ्रेंचाइजी है। यह स्टोर को स्थापित करती है, ऑपरेट करती है और साथ ही इसकी फ्रेंचाइजी भी देती है। इसका मास्टर फ्रेंचाइजी अरेंजमेंट इसे बर्गर किंग ब्रांड का उपयोग करने की मंजूरी देती है। नवंबर 2014 में इसने पहला रेस्टॉरेंट खोला था। इस समय इसके 261 रेस्टॉरेंट हैं। यह सब 57 शहरों और 17 राज्यों में हैं। विश्लेषकों के मुताबिक इसके शेयरों की अच्छी मांग है और अगली तीन-चार तिमाहियों में इसमें तेजी बनी रहेगी।

जुबिलेंट फूड सबसे बड़ा

भारत में जुबिलेंट फूड (डोमिनोज पिज्जा) की सबसे ज्यादा बाजार हिस्सेदारी है। वित्त वर्ष 2020 में इसकी क्विक सर्विस रेस्टॉरेंट (QSR) में 21% हिस्सेदारी रही है। जबकि मैकडोनाल्ड की 11 और KFC की 10% हिस्सेदारी रही है। सबवे की 6% हिस्सेदारी है। बर्गर किंग की 5% हिस्सेदारी है। बर्गर किंग अपने आउटलेट की संख्या बढ़ाकर 700 करने वाली है।

56.3 पर्सेंट की ग्रोथ

बर्गर किंग की बिक्री की ग्रोथ की बात करें तो वित्त वर्ष 2016-20 के दौरान 56.3% बढ़ी है। इसके कुल स्टोर का करीबन आधा स्टोर उत्तरी भारत में है। जबकि 26% स्टोर पश्चिमी भारत में और 21% स्टोर दक्षिणी भारत में है। इसकी प्रमुख प्रतिस्पर्धी कंपनी मैक डोनाल्ड है। इसका कुल 481 आउटलेट है। इसमें 38% आउटलेट पश्चिमी भारत में है। 32% उत्तरी भारत में है। KFC के पास 454 आउटलेट हैं। इसके पास 29% आउटलेट उत्तरी भारत में और 40% आउटलेट दक्षिणी भारत में हैं। पश्चिमी भारत में 14% आउटलेट हैं।

