रिपोर्ट:व्यावसायिक गतिविधि तेजी से कर रहा है रिकवर; टियर 2 और 3 शहरों में कारोबार कोरोना से पहले वाले स्तर पर पहुंचा

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
कोरोनावायरस महामारी और लॉकडाउन के चलते ठप पड़े कारोबार अब अनलॉक में पटरी पर लौट रहा है। व्यावसायिक गतिविधि तेजी से रिकवर कर रहा है। सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यमों (MSME) सेक्टर ग्रोथ कर रहा है।

स्टार्टअप कंपनी ओके क्रेडिट की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 36 में से 16 राज्य और केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में व्यावसायिक गतिविधि कोरोना से पहले वाली स्थिति में आ गई है। इसमें कर्नाटक, महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, आंध्र प्रदेश, तमिलनाडु और दिल्ली अपने पूर्व-कोविड ​​स्तरों के 90-95 प्रतिशत पर चल रहे हैं।

यूपी, एमपी समेत अन्य राज्यों में व्यावसायिक गतिविधियों में तेजी

बिहार, हरियाणा, असम, राजस्थान और हिमाचल ऐसे राज्य हैं, जहां व्यावसायिक गतिविधि 10 प्रतिशत तेजी के साथ रिकवर किया है। उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, ओडिशा, झारखंड, उत्तराखंड और पंजाब भी व्यावसायिक गतिविधियों में तेजी देखी गई है।

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि टियर-2 और टियर-3 शहरों के कारोबार में टियर-1 शहरों की तुलना में तेजी से रिकवर कर रहा है। इसकी सबसे बडी वजह डिजिटल कारोबार को बताया गया है। कोरोना के दौरान कई माइक्रो-रिटेल कारोबारियों को डिजिटली कारोबार के लिए जोडा गया है।

इससे उनका कार्य आसान हुआ है और छोटे शहरों और दूरदराज के इलाकों से मांग बढ़ी है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सितंबर 2020 में कंपनी ने मेडिकल और किराना स्टोरों से क्रमश: 21 प्रतिशत और 15 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि देखी है।

