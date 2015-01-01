पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • BYJUs Unacademy Funding Update | All You Need To Know Online Education Business Growth In India

ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन बिजनेस ग्रोथ:कोरोना के बीच भी एडटेक कंपनियों में इस साल हुआ 16 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का निवेश

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
कोरोना महामारी की मार से जहां कई सेक्टर्स अभी तक उबर नहीं पाए, वहीं भारतीय ऑनलाइन कंपनियों के लिए यह समय काफी फायदेमंद साबित हुआ। PGA लैब और इंडियन प्राइवेट इक्विटी एंड वेंचर्स कैपिटल असोसिएशन द्वारा जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 2020 में भारतीय एडटेक कंपनियों को 2.22 बिलियन डॉलर (16.32 हजार करोड़ रुपए) का निवेश मिला। यह पिछले साल मिले कुल 5.53 करोड़ डॉलर (4 हजार करोड़ रुपए) से 4 गुना अधिक है।

बायजू और अनअकेडमी को मिला भारी निवेश

'दी ग्रेट अन-लॉकडाउन: इंडियन एडटेक' नाम से जारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 2020 में अबतक 90 से ज्यादा एडटेक कंपनियों को फंडिंग मिला। इसमें 61 कंपनियों को सीड फंडिंग मिला। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सेक्टर के बड़े प्लेयर्स जैसे बायजू ने 2.32 बिलियन डॉलर और अनअकेडमी ने 35.4 करोड़ डॉलर की फंडिंग जुटाई।

भारतीय एडटेक मार्केट का साइज

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 में भारतीय एडटेक मार्केट का साइज 117 बिलियन डॉलर का रहा। इसमें कुल 36 करोड़ सीखने वाले रहे। डेटा के मुताबिक स्कूल एजुकेशन पर कुल 50 बिलियन डॉलर का खर्च हुआ। इसका 66% खर्च प्राइमरी एजुकेशन पर और बाकी 27% हिस्सा सेकंडरी एजुकेशन पर खर्च हुआ।

इसके अलावा 40 बिलियन डॉलर से अधिक का खर्च सप्लीमेंट्री एजुकेशन पर हुआ। इसमें प्राइवेट कोचिंग, टेस्ट प्रीपरेशन शामिल हैं। रिपोर्ट में एजुकेशन और एडटेक मार्केट को पांच अलग-अलग सेगमेंट में बांटा गया है। प्री-के, के-12 और टेस्ट प्रिपरेशन, हायर एजुकेशन, कंटीन्यू लर्निंग और B2B एडटेक शामिल हैं।

आगे भी बढ़ेगा एडटेक का मार्केट

रिपोर्ट में उम्मीद जताई गई है कि वित्त वर्ष 2024-25 में एजुकेशन मार्केट 2 गुना बढ़कर 225 बिलियन डॉलर का हो जाएगा। इसमें बताया गया है कि B2B एडटेक कंपनियों को 2017-2020 के बीच कुल 3.10 करोड़ डॉलर की फंडिंग मिली है।

