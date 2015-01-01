पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैबिनेट फैसला:NIIF डेट प्लेटफॉर्म में 6,000 करोड़ रुपए का इक्विटी निवेश करेगी सरकार, कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  •
NIIF में 6,000 करोड़ रुपए के इक्विटी निवेश का प्रस्ताव इस महीने के शुरू में घोषित आत्मनिर्भर भारत-3 पैकेज का हिस्सा है
  • केंद्र सरकार NIIF में यह निवेश दो साल में करेगी
  • 2,400 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश इसी कारोबारी साल में होगा

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने बुधवार को नेशनल इन्वेस्टमेंट एंड इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर फंड के NIIF डेट प्लेटफॉर्म में 6,000 करोड़ रुपए के इक्विटी निवेश को मंजूरी दी। कैबिनेट की बैठक के बाद सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने यह जानकारी दी। NIIF में 6,000 करोड़ रुपए के इक्विटी निवेश का प्रस्ताव इस महीने के शुरू में घोषित आत्मनिर्भर भारत-3 पैकेज का हिस्सा है।

सरकार NIIF में यह निवेश दो साल में करेगी। इसमें से 2,400 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश इसी कारोबारी साल में होगा। NIIF स्ट्र्रैटेजिक ऑपोर्च्युनिटीज फंड ने एक डेट प्लेटफॉर्म स्थापित किया था, जिसमें NBFC इंफ्रा डेट फंड और NBFC इंफ्रा फाइनेंस कंपनी शामिल थी। इस प्लेटफॉर्म के पास 8,000 करोड़ रुपए का लोन बुक और 10,000 करोड़ रुपए का डील पाइपलाइन है।

ATC Telecom में 2,480 करोड़ रुपए के FDI को मंजूरी

जावड़ेकर ने साथ ही कहा कि आर्थिक मामलों की मंत्रिमंडलीय समिति (CCEA) ने ATC एशिया पैसेफिक के 2,480 करोड़ रुपए के प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश (FDI) प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है। इस रकम से ATC एशिया पैसेफिक ATC टेलीकॉम के करीब 12 फीसदी शेयर खरीदेगी। मंत्री ने कहा कि इस निवेश से भारत के टेलीकॉम सेक्टर और इसके इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर में निवेशकों के बढ़ते भरोसे का पता चलता है।

