पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिकेंगे सिर्फ 4जी एयरवेव्स:टेलीकॉम स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी के प्रस्ताव पर आज विचार कर सकती कैबिनेट

8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मार्च 2021 में हो सकती है एयरवेव्स की नीलामी, सिर्फ 4जी स्पेक्ट्रम ऑफर किया जा सकता है
  • 5जी स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी 2021 के अंतिम दिनों में या 2022 के शुरुआती दिनों में हो सकती है

कैबिनेट टेलीकॉम स्पेक्ट्रम की अगली नीलामी के लिए टेलीकॉम डिपार्टमेंट (DoT) की तरफ से दिए गए प्रपोजल पर आज होने वाली बैठक में विचार कर सकती है। मामले के जानकार सूत्रों ने बताया कि टेलीकॉम स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी अगले साल मार्च में हो सकती है और उसमें सिर्फ 4जी एयरवेव्स ऑफर की जा सकती हैं।

5जी स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी 2021 के अंत या 2022 की शुरुआत में हो सकती है

टेलीकॉम डिपार्टमेंट (DoT) ने इस बार की नीलामी में एक गीगाहर्ट्ज से नीचे 700, 800, 900 मेगाहर्ट्ज और ऊपर 1,800, 2,100 2,300 और 2,500 बैंड में स्पेक्ट्रम बेचने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। जानकारों के मुताबिक 3300 से 3600 मेगाहर्ट्ज बैंड में 5जी स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी 2021 के अंतिम दिनों में या 2022 की शुरुआत में हो सकती है।

2,475 मेगाहर्ट्ज स्पेक्ट्रम बिक सकता है, 4.35 लाख करोड़ का स्टार्टिंग प्राइस

सरकार अगर टेलीकॉम स्पेक्ट्रम की नई नीलामी में 5जी एयरवेव्स को शामिल नहीं भी करती है, तो वह 2,475 मेगाहर्ट्ज स्पेक्ट्रम बेच सकती है, यह बात रेटिंग एजेंसी इकरा ने कही है। सरकार ने इस निलामी में बिकने वाले स्पेक्ट्रम के लिए 2018 में टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (Trai) के सुझाव के हिसाब से कुल 4.35 लाख करोड़ रुपये का स्टार्टिंग प्राइस तय किया है।

4जी के लिए आदर्श 800 Mhz बैंड का बेस रेट 4,651 करोड़ रुपये/यूनिट

पिछली नीलामी में अनबिके रहे 700 मेगाहर्ट्ज स्पेक्ट्रम का बेस प्राइस 43 पर्सेंट घटाकर 6,568 करोड़ रुपये कर दिया है जो प्रति यूनिट यानी 5 मेगाहर्ट्ज के ब्लॉक के लिए 32,840 करोड़ रुपये बनता है। 4जी के लिए आदर्श माने जाने वाले 800 मेगाहर्ट्ज बैंड एयरवेव्स का बेस रेट 4,651 करोड़ रुपये प्रति यूनिट तय किया गया है जो पहले रिकमेंड किए गए 5,819 करोड़ रुपये प्रति यूनिट के मिनिमम प्राइस से 20 पर्सेंट कम है।

परमिट रिन्यूअल के लिए फोन कंपनियों से अग्रिम भुगतान टुकड़ों में लेने का सुझाव

DoT ने इसके अलावा जुलाई 2021 से एक्सपायर हो रहे स्पेक्ट्रम के परमिट रिन्यूअल के लिए फोन कंपनियों से अग्रिम भुगतान टुकड़ों में लेने का सुझाव दिया है, जो टेलीकॉम ऑपरेटर्स के लिए थोड़ा राहत वाला कदम होगा। लेकिन उसने अगली सेल में बिक रहे एयरवेव्स के लिए स्पेक्ट्रम यूसेज चार्ज (SUC) घटाने की टेलीकॉम ऑपरेटरों की मांग को खारिज करते हुए उसको 3 पर्सेंट ही रखने का फैसला किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें