कैबिनेट फैसला:दूरसंचार नेटवर्क होगा सुरक्षित, सरकार ने टेलीकॉम सेक्टर पर नेशनल सिक्योरिटी डायरेक्टिव की घोषणा की

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
विधि और दूरसंचार मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि देश की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करने की जरूरत समझते हुए कैबिनेट ने टेलीकॉम सेक्टर पर नेशनल सिक्योरिटी डायरेक्टिव को मंजूरी दी है
  • टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर कंपनी ट्रस्टेड स्रोत से ही इक्विपमेंट खरीद पाएगी
  • यह डायरेक्टिव मंजूरी मिलने के 180 दिनों बाद प्रभावी हो जाएगा

देश का दूरसंचार नेटवर्क अब ज्यादा सुरक्षित हो जाएगा। सुरक्षा मामलों की मंत्रिमंडलीय समिति ने बुधवार को टेलीकम्युनिकेशन सेक्टर पर नेशनल सिक्योरिटी डायरेक्टिव की घोषणा की। इसके तहत टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर कंपनी ट्रस्टेड स्रोत से ही इक्विपमेंट खरीद पाएगी। मंजूरी मिलने के 180 दिनों बाद यह नीति प्रभावी हो जाएगी।

विधि और दूरसंचार मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को देखते हुए यह डायरेक्टिव तैयार किया गया है। देश की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करने की जरूरत समझते हुए कैबिनेट ने टेलीकॉम सेक्टर पर नेशनल सिक्योरिटी डायरेक्टिव को मंजूरी दी है।

सरकार ट्रस्टेड सोर्सेज और ट्रस्टेड प्रॉडक्ट्स की एक सूची जारी करेगी

प्रसाद ने कहा कि डायरेक्टिव के प्रावधानों के मुताबिक सरकार देश के टेलीकॉम नेटवर्क में इंस्टॉल करने के लिए ट्रस्टेड सोर्सेज और ट्रस्टेड प्रॉडक्ट्स की एक सूची जारी करेगी। नेशनल साइबर सिक्योरिटी कॉर्डिनेटर ट्रस्टेड प्रॉडक्ट्स निर्धारित करने का तरीका तय करेगा। डिप्टी नेशनल सिक्योरिटी एडवाइजर की अध्यक्षता वाली समिति की मंजूरी के आधार पर ट्रस्टेड स्रोत प्रॉडक्ट्स की सूची तय की जाएगी। समिति का नाम नेशनल सिक्योरिटी कमेटी ऑन टेलीकॉम होगा।

निगेटिव लिस्ट भी जारी होगी

सरकार ऐसे स्रोतों की भी एक सूची जारी करेगी, जहां से कोई खरीदारी करना पूरी तरह से मना होगा। नेटवर्क में पहले लगाए जा चुके इक्विपमेंट को रिप्लेस करने की कोई बाध्यता नहीं रखी गई है। डायरेक्टिव के प्रभावी होने के दिन नेटवर्क में जो इक्विपमेंट पहले से लगाए जा चुके होंगे उसके सालाना मेंटेनेंस कांट्रैक्ट या अपडेट पर भी यह डायरेक्टिव लागू नहीं होगा।

घरेलू कंपनियों द्वारा बनाए गए टेलीकॉम गियर को ट्रेस्टेड श्रेणी में डाला जा सकेगा

प्रसाद ने कहा कि डायरेक्टिव के तहत घरेलू कंपनियों द्वारा बनाए गए टेलीकॉम गियर को ट्रेस्टेड श्रेणी में डाला जा सकेगा। दूरसंचार विभाग (DoT) के प्रेफरेंशियल मार्केट एक्सेस (PMA) स्कीम की शर्तों पर खरी उतरने वाली कंपनियों को इंडिया ट्रस्टेड सोर्सेज के रूप में प्रमाणित किया जाएगा। नेशनल सिक्योरिटी कमेटी ऑन टेलीकॉम इंडिया ट्रेस्टेड सोर्सेंज के इक्विपमेंट के उपयोग को बढ़ाने के लिए कदम उठाएगी।

भारतीय कंपनियों के बने गियर को मिलेगा वेटेज

PMA योजना में भारतीय कंपनियों द्वारा विकसित और निर्मित टेलीकॉम गियर को वेटेज देने का प्रावधान है। टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स द्वारा डायरेक्टिव के पालन को लेकर DoT गाइडलाइंस नोटिफाई करेगा और उसका पालन सुनिश्चित करेगा। DoT डायरेक्टिव के प्रावधानों को लागू करने के लिए लाइसेंस शर्तों में जरूरी बदलाव भी करेगा। मंजूरी मिलने के 180 दिनों बाद यह नीति प्रभावी होगी।

