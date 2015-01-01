पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Cabinet Decision Government To Give Sugar Export Subsidy Of Rs 3500 Crore

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैबिनेट फैसला:60 लाख टन निर्यात के लिए चीनी मिलों को 3,500 करोड़ रुपए की मिलेगी सब्सिडी, गन्ना किसानों के बकाए का होगा भुगतान

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैबिनेट की बैठक के बाद सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने कहा कि ज्यादा उत्पादन के कारण किसान और मिल दोनों संकट में हैं, देश में चीनी की सालाना मांग 260 लाख टन है, लेकिन घरेलू उत्पादन 310 लाख टन का हो गया है
  • सब्सिडी सीधे किसानों के खाते में जाएगी
  • फैसले से 5 करोड़ किसानों को फायदा मिलेगा

गन्ना किसानों के बकाए का भुगतान करने में मदद करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को चीनी निर्यात के लिए सब्सिडी देन का फैसला किया। इस मार्केटिंग वर्ष 2020-21 (अक्टूबर-सिंबर) में 60 लाख टन चीन का निर्यात करने के लिए आर्थिक मामलों की मंत्रिमंडलीय समिति (CCEA) ने 3,500 करोड़ रुपए की सब्सिडी देने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी। सब्सिडी की रकम सीधे गन्ना किसानों के खाते में जाएगी।

कैबिनेट की बैठक के बाद सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने सब्सिडी को मंजूरी मिलने की जानकारी दी। मंत्री ने कहा कि ज्यादा उत्पादन होने के कारण किसान और मिल दोनों संकट में हैं। देश में चीनी की सालाना मांग 260 लाख टन है, लेकिन घरेलू उत्पादन 310 लाख टन का हो गया है।

पिछले मार्केटिंग वर्ष में सरकार ने प्रति टन 10,448 रुपए की निर्यात सब्सिडी दी थी

मंत्री ने कहा कि कैबिनेट के फैसले से 5 करोड़ किसानों को फायदा मिलेगा। पिछले मार्केटिंग वर्ष में प्रति टन 10,448 रुपए की निर्यात सब्सिडी दी गई थी, जिसपर सरकार को 6,268 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च आया था। सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक चीनी मिलों ने 57 लाख टन चीनी का निर्यात किया था, जबकि सरकार ने 2019-20 सीजन के लिए 60 लाख टन निर्यात का अनिवार्य कोटा तय किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें