पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • CAIT Accuses Amazon Of Violating FEMA Rules; Complaint From Ministry Of Finance

डील पर विवाद:कैट ने अमेजन पर फेमा नियमों के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाया; वित्त मंत्रालय से की शिकायत

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

व्यापारियों के संगठन कनफेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया ट्रेडर्स (कैट) ने ई-कॉमर्स क्षेत्र की प्रमुख कंपनी अमेजन पर प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश (एफडीआई) नीति और विदेशी मुद्रा प्रबंधन कानून (फेमा) के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाया है। कैट ने कहा कि अमेजन ने भारत में मल्टी नेशनल रिटेल एक्टिविटीज के संचालन के लिए भी सरकार से अनिवार्य अनुमति नहीं ली है।

कैट के महासचिव प्रवीन खंडेलवाल ने बुधवार को यहां संवाददाता सम्मेलन में कहा कि सार्वजनिक रूप में उपलब्ध कई दस्तावेज बताते हैं कि अमेजन ने अमेजन इंडिया में लगभग 35,000 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है, जो ई-कॉमर्स मार्केटप्लेस है। उन्होंने कहा कि वास्तव में इस मंच पर मल्टी नेशनल रिटेल कारोबार हो रहा है।

उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि लगभग 4,200 करोड़ रुपए मोर रिटेल लिमिटेड (एक मल्टी-ब्रांड रिटेल कंपनी) में निवेश किए गए हैं, जिसे समारा कैपिटल के वैकल्पिक निवेश के जरिए अमेजन नियंत्रित करती है।

फ्यूचर रिटेल का समर्थन:CAIT ने ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी से की अमेजन की तुलना

वहीं, अमेजन ने फ्यूचर कूपन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड में 1,430 करोड़ रुपए निवेश का निवेश किया है, लेकिन वास्तव में यह फ्यूचर रिटेल लिमिटेड (एक बहु-ब्रांड खुदरा कंपनी) में एक नियंत्रित निवेश है। खंडेलवाल ने कहा कि ये सभी निवेश फेमा नियमों का उल्लंघन हैं।

कैट ने केंद्रीय वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग मंत्री पीयूष गोयल को भेजे पत्र में विभिन्न कानूनों के उल्लंघन के लिए अमेजन के खिलाफ तत्काल सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। कैट ने वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, प्रवर्तन निदेशालय, भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक और भारतीय प्रतिभूति एवं विनिमय बोर्ड (सेबी) को पत्र भेजकर अमेजन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें