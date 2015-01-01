पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैश का जलवा:डिजिटल भुगतान में बढ़ोतरी के बावजूद भारतीयों की पहली पसंद बनी कैश; लोग एटीएम से औसतन करीब 5,000 रुपए निकाल रहे हैं

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
भारत में डिजिटल भुगतान में बढ़ोतरी के बावजूद भारतीयों के बीच पहली पसंद अभी भी कैश ही बनी हुई है। एक बार में भारतीय एटीएम से औसतन करीब 5,000 रुपए निकाल रहे हैं। एटीएम से कैश निकालने में नया रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है।

अगस्त माह में लोगों ने एक बार में एटीएम से औसतन 4959 रुपए निकाले हैं। लोगों ने अपने डेबिट कार्ड से करीब 26 लाख करोड़ रुपए की रिकॉर्ड निकासी की है। डिजिटल पेमेंट में ग्रोथ हुई है और यूपीआई ट्रांजेक्शन ने भी 2 अरब रुपए का आंकड़ा छू लिया है। इससे पता चलता है कि भारत में कैश का क्रेज बरकरार है।

पिछले साल नवंबर के मुकाबले नकद निकासी में लगभग 10 फीसदी की वृद्धि हुई है। इसमें यूपीआई भुगतान में भी करीब 20 फीसदी की बढ़त देखने को मिली है। हिटाची पेमेंट सर्विसेस के एमडी और सीईओ रुस्तम ईरानी बताते हैं कि कैश भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था का एक अहम हिस्सा है और एटीएम के चलते लोगों को कैश का आसान एक्सेस भी मिल रहा है।

कोरोना के बाद देश भर में लॉकडाउन की वजह से मार्च के आखिर में और अप्रैल-मई में कैश विद्ड्राल में बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली, लेकिन जून के महीने से कैश विद्ड्राल फिर से बढ़ना शुरू हो गया।

